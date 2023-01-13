1st Indigenous artist creates Super Bowl 2023’s ticket, artwork

Artist Lucinda Hinojos’ imprint on Arizona can be seen across metro Phoenix’s walls. And soon the Glendale-born muralist’s talent will be presented on an unprecedented scale when her designs are used for the 2023 Super Bowl’s theme art.

Hinojos, also known as La Morena, is the first Chicana and Native American artist to partner with the NFL to design art for the Super Bowl, according to the league’s announcement. She has been tasked with creating “an elaborate, Deeply Meaningful piece that will be Featured on Super Bowl tickets and throughout Arizona for the big event.”

“Six months ago the NFL reached out regarding a project. I sent my proposal in and within days I was selected,” Hinojos wrote in an Instagram post. “I cried as I got the call. I was overwhelmed with emotions and (saw) a quick glimpse of all the hard work I have done to get here.”

