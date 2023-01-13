1st Indigenous artist creates Super Bowl 2023’s ticket, artwork

Artist Lucinda Hinojos’ imprint on Arizona can be seen across metro Phoenix’s walls. And soon the Glendale-born muralist’s talent will be presented on an unprecedented scale when her designs are used for the 2023 Super Bowl’s theme art.

Hinojos, also known as La Morena, is the first Chicana and Native American artist to partner with the NFL to design art for the Super Bowl, according to the league’s announcement. She has been tasked with creating “an elaborate, Deeply Meaningful piece that will be Featured on Super Bowl tickets and throughout Arizona for the big event.”

“Six months ago the NFL reached out regarding a project. I sent my proposal in and within days I was selected,” Hinojos wrote in an Instagram post. “I cried as I got the call. I was overwhelmed with emotions and (saw) a quick glimpse of all the hard work I have done to get here.”

She said the design normally would have taken her a month, but she completed it in two weeks. Hinojos also shouted out Phoenix’s art community, her supporters and cultural communities, asserting that she “did not do this alone.”

The significance of Lucinda Hinojos’ Super Bowl design

Hinojos traces her family roots to Mexico and the Pascua Yaqui and White Mountain Apache Tribes as well as the Akimel O’odham and Chiricahua Apache peoples.

Last year, the Arizona Coyotes enlisted her to design a hat that pays homage to the state’s Chicano people. Some of her most well-known local murals include one in south Phoenix of a young migrant field worker releasing doves and butterflies from their cage and another dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in downtown Phoenix.

As the marquee artist of Super Bowl LVII, Hinojos hopes to “provide an element of healing, unity and real human connection,” she said in a statement.

The Super Bowl 2023 artwork depicts Hinojos’ signature hummingbird and the Vince Lombardi Trophy in a desert landscape with a Fancy Shawl dancer and Azteca dancer on either side. Other symbolic imagery includes saguaro cactuses and a reflection of the White Tank Mountains facing State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII will take place.

“Being out in the land” inspired the painting, Hinojos wrote in her Jan. 10 Instagram posts.

La Morena’s designs will be on a huge mural in Phoenix and a Wilson football

In addition to designing this year’s Super Bowl ticket, Hinojos will collaborate with local Indigenous organizations and artists in painting the NFL’s largest ever Super Bowl mural. The 9,500-square-foot project will be painted on the Monarch Theatre, on Washington Street between First and Second Streets in downtown Phoenix.

Downtown Phoenix Indigenous- and women-led collective Cahokia Socialtech and Artspace’s Indige Design Collab as well as artists Randy L. Barton (Navajo), Anitra “Yukue” Molina (Yaqui) and Carrie “CC” Curley (San Carlos Apache) will contribute.

Hinojos is also designing a football for Wilson that is “inspired by the progression of Lucinda’s own personal artistic journey and how important heritage and community are to her,” according to the NFL’s press release. It can be purchased at http://wilson.com and at the Super Bowl Experience, which will take place Feb. 4-5 and 9-11 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

