$1M award to boost arts in Central New York

SYRACUSE — CNY Arts announced on Friday that it has been awarded $1 million for Statewide Community Regrants and capacity enhancement initiatives. The funds were secured through a New York State Senate Initiative and are being awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts.

Of this amount, $510,000 will be regranted to arts and cultural organizations and artists across Central New York and Mohawk Valley, the announcement said, adding the remaining award amount will fund capacity-building projects including an online arts and entertainment calendar, technical assistance programs, workshops, and Outreach initiatives.

The SCR funds will allow CNY Arts to distribute more than twice as many Awards in 2023 than it has in previous years. As a result, CNY Arts will be awarding at least 120 Grants to organizations and artists in Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, and Onondaga counties.

The CNY Arts SCR Program is designed to create a vigorous arts community in the Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions by providing project-specific support to individual artists and nonprofit organizations for arts, culture, history, and heritage programs, officials from the organization said .

“One of the reasons Central New York is known for its outstanding quality of life is our vibrant and exciting art community that attracts people to come and, even more, to stay here”, said Sen. Rachel May, D-53, Syracuse. “I’m proud to have advocated for additional funding for the arts during the budget process, and I’m excited to see how the $1 million for CNY Arts will further support our flourishing art community.”

CNY Arts started participating in SCR (formerly known as the Decentralization program or DEC) in 1997. In recent years CNY Arts has distributed on average $199,500 annually to individual artists and nonprofit organizations throughout its six-county service region. Grant Awards range from $500 to $5,000 each.

CNY Arts’ 2023 SCR grant cycle is now officially open. SCR support is available to not-for-profit organizations, including arts agencies, historical sites and heritage programs, and cultural entities, as well as human service and community agencies that offer arts programming.

Additional opportunities exist for individual artists, musicians and performers, teaching artists, school arts teachers K-12, and arts faculty. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 16. Awards will be announced in February 2023.

The three SCR Grants administered by CNY Arts are the Community Arts Grant (CAG), the Individual Artist Commission (IAC), and the Arts Education Grant (AEG).

The Community Arts Grant provides support to individual artists, collectives, and community non-profit organizations for arts and cultural projects. The Individual Artist Commissions represent a “live and work” investment in local artists to support the creation and presentation of new works. The Arts Education Grant supports teaching artists and arts educators to engage students in rich and meaningful experiences.

The Statewide Community Regrants Program is a regrants program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor’s Office and the New York State Legislature. More information and Eligibility requirements can be found on the CNY Arts website at CNYARTS.ORG.