1A-6A high school volleyball state rankings

AIA power ratings Entering Tues., Oct. 11. Top 10 for each class listed with Southern Arizona teams shown up to No. 25 in each ranking. Southern Arizona teams in bold.

1A

1 St. David (11-0)

2 Williams (12-1)

3 Mogollon (10-2)

4 Rock Point (11-1)

5 Cicero Prep (9-3)

6 Red Mesa (8-1)

7 Valley Lutheran (9-4)

8 Joseph City (7-4)

9 Fort Thomas (9-3)

10 North Phoenix Prep (10-3)

13 Valley Union (8-4)

15 Desert Christian (9-4)

18 The Gregory School (8-3)

25 San Manuel (4-6)

2A

1 Horizon Honors (10-1)

2 Trivium Prep (9-2)

3 Chandler Prep (10-1)

4 Scottsdale Prep (10-3)

5 Tombstone (12-1)

6 Kingman Academy (10-1)

7 Rancho Solano Prep (7-3)

8 Phoenix Country Day (10-3)

9 Veritas Prep (7-5)

10 Arizona Lutheran (8-4)

21 Willcox (8-5)

25 Benson (6-6)

3A

1 Snowflake (10-1)

2 Valley Christian (12-1)

3 Northwest Christian (11-1)

4 Thatcher (10-2)

5 Blue Ridge (9-1)

6 Tuba City (8-1)

7 Gilbert Christian (10-3)

8 Odyssey Institute (13-1)

9 Monument Valley (7-1)

10 Scottsdale Christian (8-5)

13 Tanque Verde (8-3)

19 Sabino (10-3)

4A

1 Salpointe (12-0)

2 ALA-Gilbert North (11-0)

3 CDOs (10-1)

4 Estrella Foothills (11-0)

5 Arcadia (9-2)

6 Cactus (10-2)

7 Mica Mountain (8-4)

8 Thunderbirds (10-2)

9 Deer Valley (7-4)

10 Shadow Mountain (9-2)

20 Sahuarita (8-4)

22 Flowing Wells (7-5)

5A

1 Millennium (12-0)

2 Horizon (11-2)

3 Cactus Shadows (9-12

4 Sunrise Mountain (11-2)

5 Notre Dame Prep (10-2)

6 Verrado (11-2)

7 Catalina Foothills (11-2)

8 Canyon View (8-5)

9 Centennial (8-4)

10 Ironwood Ridge (10-3)

19 Marana Mountain View (8-4)

23 Cienega (6-7)

6A

1 Corona del Sol (11-0)

2 Sandra Day O’Connor (10-1)

3 Gilbert (10-1)

4 Hamilton (11-1)

5 Perry (10-2)

6 Liberty (9-4)

7 Queen Creek (7-3)

8 Sunnyslope (7-5)

9 Xavier Prep (7-5)

10 Mesa Mountain View (5-4)

17 Marana (10-4)

18 Rincon/University (8-5)