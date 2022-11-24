19th JAGA Scholarship Golf Classic raises $24K for college Scholarships

The Jacksonville Area Golf Association recently hosted its 19th JAGA Scholarship Golf Classic at Deerwood Country Club and raised $24,000.

The proceeds will support JAGA’s 2022-23 Charitable Trust program, which annually awards Scholarship support to Northeast Florida students seeking to attend college. JAGA currently supports 40 students with $2,000 renewable annual grants.

The current recipients represent 21 JAGA-member Clubs and attend 26 different Colleges in and outside the state of Florida. Since the trust was formed in 1974, JAGA has awarded approximately $1.8 million to more than 375 students.

The event’s success was assured by the renewed commitment of title sponsors Nader’s Pest Raiders and the Karl G. Estes Foundation, with a number of other companies and individuals providing critical support through various levels of sponsorship. Last year’s Classic raised $20,500.

Deerwood Country Club hosted 88 golfers in a four-person scramble. Prizes were awarded to teams based on both gross and net scores.





JAGA director Michael McKenny (Timuquana Country Club) took over chairmanship of the Classic this year from former JAGA president Adair Roberts of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

McKenny was assisted in chairing the event by Steve Booma of The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach. Wayne St. Clair of Jacksonville Golf and Country Club is chairman of the JAGA Charitable Trust.

The event was first played in 2003 through the leadership of another former JAGA president, the late Bill Black (1993-94), and carries on in his memory today.

“JAGA knows there are many worthy charitable entities to support in the greater Jacksonville area,” said McKenny. “We can’t thank the companies and individuals enough who saw fit to get behind this year’s JAGA Scholarship Golf Classic. Your commitment was responsible for raising $24,000, which will pay for a number of scholarships in the coming year. I’m sure our current group of Scholars will smile when we share this news with them.”

The following sponsors are the ones McKenny was referring to: