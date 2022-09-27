19th Governor’s Award in Field of Arts, Music & Literature conferred | MorungExpress

Morung Express news

Kohima | September 27

Envisioned in the year 2003, the Governor’s Award till date has conferred a total of 85 outstanding persons in the field of Arts, Music and Literature. The procedure is monitored by the Department of Art & Culture involving all the District Administration and various socio-cultural organizations to search and select deserving personalities from all over the districts.

The 19th Edition of the Governor’s Award in the Field of Arts, Music and Literature 2021 & 2022 at the Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan on September 27. The awardees are Wapang Ozukum for Arts (2021), Sunep Lemtur for Music (2021) , Zangzang Zeliang for Music (2021), Bethel Tsuzu for Music (2022) and Tali Angh for Music (2022).

The awardees this year received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a shawl.

Each for their Excellence in their profession and Talent through Sheer hard work, dedication, passion and perseverance, the 2021 & 2022 awardees are known and admired for their work:

Wapang Ozukum- Art (Fine Art)

What stands out in Wapang’s arts are his unique stone sculpture which he started back in 2005. Ozukum uses locally available resources to Capture and Preserve Naga cultural motifs, symbolism and famous personalities. He chooses design Monuments as a passion which he relies on post structuralism and minimalism. The primary principle behind his works is to connect with the viewers and to encourage their interest in art. He has also held a Solo exhibition at the Kala Academy Art Gallery in Mumbai and has also given live demonstrations of his art at various events across the state and the country.

Sunep Lemtur- Music (Performing Art & Entertainment/amusement)

Well known for his raw performances on stage and on screen, Sunep is a renowned professional singer, songwriter, producer, director, composer and an entrepreneur. He has performed more than 200 shows and in the year 2019 he captured millions of viewers on YouTube with the Nagamese song, Minut loves Pinky. They won original music at the national Hornbill Music Festival 2009; best songwriter award, 2009 organized by NSACS, Government of Nagaland; Best Nagaland Band Award at the National Hornbill Music Festival 2011, Best Video Director of the year 2016, Best Video Award 2016 among others.

Zangzang Zeliang- Music (Video Producer)

A renowned video producer hailing from Peren district, Zangzang started his musical career in 2008. He organized and initiated ‘Voice of Nagaland’ in the year 2014 with a vision to promote young talents. Under the aegis of ‘Voice of Nagaland’, he mobilized the artists as a choir to represent Nagaland at India’s Got Talent Season 7, 2016. He is also a finalist of the Voice Hunt, 2010 and successfully recorded his 1st Hindi Album in 2011. His current project for promoting Unity and peace in the state is a single music video under the aegis of Voice of Nagaland with the nomenclature ‘As one’ which comprises of 27 artists.

Bethel Tsuzu- Music (Education & Piano)

An accomplished pianist and musician, Bethel Tsuzu, began playing the piano at the age of 7 and pursued a Bachelor in Church Music in Singapore, majoring in Weight. Along with several accolades in her profession, she has established the Mountain Music Academy (MMA). She performed as part of the 20 member choir from her school with the Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. She has performed with renowned Christian Song Writer and Lyricist, Brent Chambers from New Zealand and performed alongside the legendary violinist Dr L Subramanian and Kavitha Krishnamurthy. As a songwriter, Bethel has written and composed the theme song for both the Asian Baptist Women’s Convention and the All India Baptist Women’s Convention.

Tali Angh- Music (Pop/Contemporary Christian Music)

Another outstanding musician, Tali Angh has released a full length debut album titled ‘Take it Slow’ in November 2014. As part of the ‘Love Life Liberty’ tour, which is an initiative of Tali Angh Music, he visited schools and colleges within and outside Nagaland. Angh was a member of the jury in Naga Idol for five consecutive seasons. He composed the official song for the traditional round of the Miss Nagaland, 2014 and was one of the Judges for the same. He has been associated with Delhi based NGO, LiveJam, a youth oriented organization and is the founder of Prism, a School For Creative and initiated the Love Sound Movement in 2020, the goal of which is to give a clarion call for love and Unity through music.