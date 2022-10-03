19th Century Literature (10-2-22) – Fikkle Fame

In the second quarterfinal match of the 2022 Celebrity Jeopardy! Championship, the Celebrity contestants are: author & chef Eddie Huang, playing for the Innocence Project; actor, comedian and musician Reggie Watts, playing for Musicares; and actress and Comedian Iliza Shlesingerplaying for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Final Jeopardy clue in the category “19th Century Literature” was:

William Brodie, an upstanding Scottish tradesman by day & leader of a Gang of burglars by night, helped inspire these 2 characters

Mayim Bialik Hosted tonight’s one hour show, the second of 9 quarterfinal matches. The 9 winners will then compete in 3 semifinal matches and the 3 winners will advance to the Finals to compete for $1,000,000 for charity.

Jeopardy! Categories: This Information – Creatures Great and Small – Around the House – Boogie! – Comedy Atlas – “All” Things Aside

Iliza found the Jeopardy! round Daily Double in “Creatures Great and Small” under the $300 clue on the 9th pick of the round. She was in the lead with $600, $300 more than Eddie in second place. She bet $300 and she was RIGHT.

Oddly, opossums are related to kangaroos, as both belong to this group of pouched mammals show WHAT IS A MARSUPIAL?

Iliza finished in the lead with $2,500. Eddie was second with $1,300 and Reggie was last with $900. All clues were shown.

Double Jeopardy! Categories: History Quiz – What Happens in Vegas – That Paints a Picture – French Words & Phrases – 19th Century Novels – TV Show Theme Songs

Iliza found the first Daily Double in “History Quiz” under the $400 clue on the 16th pick. She was in second place with $7,100 now, $600 less than Reggie’s lead. She bet $700 and she was RIGHT.

Now a kids’ swimming pool game, he was originally an Italian who traveled to China in the 13th century show WHO IS MARCO POLO?

Eddie got the last Daily Double in “That Paints a Picture” under the $800 clue, with 6 clues left after it. In second place with $5,700, he had $1,100 less than Reggie’s lead. They bet $1,000 and said Miguel Montoya. That was WRONG.

“The Tragedy” & “The Blind Man’s Meal” were 1903 works during the “Blue Period” of this Spaniard show WHO IS PABLO PICASSO?

Iliza finished in the lead with $6,600. Eddie was next with $5,700 and Reggie was in third place with $4,700. All clues were shown.

Triple Jeopardy! Categories: Helpful Internet Acronyms – World Geography – Celebrity Cameos – “Go” Into the Dictionary – Mythology – Austin Tends Bar

Iliza found the first Daily Double in “Mythology” under the $900 clue on the third pick of the round. She was in the lead with $7,200, $1,200 more than Eddie in second place. She bet $1,200 and she was RIGHT.

From Greek for “the unseen”, he ruled the way downtown & had a 3-headed Doggie named Cerberus who ate anyone that tried to leave show WHO IS HADES?

Iliza got the second Daily Double in “Helpful Internet Acronyms” under the $600 clue, on the 11th pick of the round. In the lead with $10,800, she had $5,400 more than Eddie in second place. She bet $500 and drew a blank so she was WRONG.

ICYMI: You clearly have been living under some sort of rock, so let me catch you up on this tantalizing factoid show WHAT IS IN CASE YOU MISSED IT?

Iliza got the last Daily Double in “World Geography” under the $1,200 clue, with 14 clues left after it. In first place with $12,700, she had $7,000 more than Eddie in second place. She bet $3,000 and gave the right answer at first. Then she switched to Canberra Tiger and that was WRONG.

Known for its extinct (maybe not for long) tiger, this island state is Australia’s smallest show WHAT IS TASMANIA?

Iliza finished in the lead with $13,300. Eddie was next with $7,200 and Reggie was in third place with $4,700. All clues were shown.

Only ONE of the Celebrities got Final Jeopardy! right.

WHO ARE DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE?

Scottish author, Robert Louis Stevenson published “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” in 1886, when he was 35 years old. The tale of the good doctor, Jekyll, and the evil monster, Hyde, continues to be adapted to stage and screen to this day. Stevenson also published “Kidnapped” in 1886 and, 3 years earlier, “Treasure Island”, some of his other works that showed up in Jeopardy! clues from time to time.

Reggie went with a joke answer: Thelma & Louise. They bet the whole $10,000 and finished with nothing.

Eddie did likewise, going for Pinky Blinders. He bet and lost his whole $7,200, finished with bupkis.

Iliza got it right. She added $1,101 to her score and finished with $14,401. Iliza won the match and she Advances to the Semifinals. Reggie and Eddie each won $30,000 for their charities.

A triple Stumper from each round:

Round 1: This Information ($400) Ford introduced a sporty car model in 1955 & gave it this name of an avian spirit of Native American Mythology

Round 2: History Quiz ($600) “Black Tuesday”, October 29 of this year, was part of the stock market crash that helped set off the Great Depression

Round 3: Celebrity Cameos ($1200) Bill Murray dresses up like the undead to “blend in” in this 2009 film; Woody Harrelson admits that he’s a big fan

