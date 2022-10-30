19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday

Special to the Record & Landmark



The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm The Streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 pm

Organizers have worked to attract some new vendors along with some old favorites that will be back. The festival layout includes: the Main Stage will be on South Center Street; children will be performing on North Meeting Street at the Community Stage; the Corks, Taps & Barrels Gardens can be found near the square on North Center Street and by the Main Stage on South Center St; the Kids’ Zone is located on East Broad Street and the Classic Car Cruise-In will be found on West Broad Street.

Event organizers will be hosting a variety of music and entertainment including Southbound 77, Broad Street Blues Band and The Broad Pickups on South Center Street at the Main Stage, Sponsored by DENSO and Hosted by WAME Radio. Numerous other performances will happen throughout the day including demonstrations of dance, gymnastics, and martial arts on the Community Stage located on North Meeting Street.

Children will be entertained all day long in the Kids’ Zone (on East Broad Street), which will offer a variety of Inflatables including a 20-foot slide, 15-foot slide, bounce house, 40-foot obstacle course, and Kiddie Playland . All rides are professionally staffed. Single tickets will be $1 each and wristbands will be $10 for Unlimited rides throughout the day.

For the adults, the Corks, Taps & Barrels Garden (on North Center Street and by the main stage on South Center Street) will feature domestic beer and wine, special cocktails and craft beer from our local brewery, Red Buffalo Brewing Co.

West Broad Street will transform into a large parking lot of classic cars (1992 and older) during the Classic Car Cruise-In. All cars must enter at West Broad Street from Mulberry Street in front of the Mitchell Community College main campus. You may enter Mulberry Street from either West Front Street or West End Avenue beginning at 8:30 am You may leave anytime. Pumpkin Fest attracts thousands of spectators each year and we want everyone to arrive safe and leave safe. Contact Chuck Goode at 704-929-8150 for more information.

Downtown restaurants and stores will also be open throughout the day. Admission to the festival is free, although some of the activities will charge a fee. The event will take place rain or shine.

The Statesville Pumpkin Fest is produced by Downtown Statesville (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, and Sponsored by Flow Automotive, DENSO, AlarmSouth, AP Vintage Motors, Falcone Crawl Space and Structural Repair, Food Lion, Home Paramount Pest Control, HomeRun Markets, MBA Roofing, WAME Radio, Wooten Insurance and the City of Statesville.

Main Stage – Hosted by WAME Real Country 92.9 & 550:

12-1pm — Southbound 77

1:15- 2:15 pm — Broad Street Blues Bland

2:30 – 4:30 pm — The Broad Pickups

5:30 – 8:30 pm — On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Community Stage:

10 am — Betty’s School of Dance

10:30 am — American Renaissance Cheer Squad

11 am — Center Ballet

11:30 am — Tilley’s Dance Academy

12 pm — In His Steps Dance

12:30 pm — Statesville Dance and Performing Arts

1:30 pm — Phoenix Martial Arts

2:30 pm — Thai Kickboxing Organization-TKO

3 p.m.—Carolina Dogwood Festival