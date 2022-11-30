1999 CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT FEATURING DAVID ROBINSON BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY THIS FRIDAY

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 30, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs are set to continue their 50th anniversary Celebration with their “1999 Championship Night” on Friday, Dec. 2 when the team hosts the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 pm The special night honoring San Antonio’s first-ever Championship will be highlighted by a David Robinson bobblehead giveaway to the first 10,000 fans in attendance and a pregame meet-and-greet with 1999 Champion Sean Elliott.

George Gervin’s bobblehead giveaway is Nov. 7 kicked off the collectible five-part series that ultimately come together as one unit to form a Spurs river barge, made popular during the team’s Championship celebrations. Now, David Robinson’s piece of the puzzle will be available to early-arriving attendees, alongside a chance to meet Spurs TV Analyst Sean Elliott on the main concourse before the game starting at 6 pm

David Robinson is a two-time NBA Champion with the Spurs, as well as a 10-time NBA All-Star and the league’s MVP in 1995. His No. 50 jersey is retired by the Spurs in the rafters of the AT&T Center after his 14-year career, all in San Antonio, where he helped the Silver and Black win titles in 1999 and 2003.

Sean Elliott helped the Spurs capture the 1999 Championship, most notably with his game-winning three-pointer dubbed the “Memorial Day Miracle” in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Elliott was a two-time All-Star who also had his jersey retired by the Spurs.

The 2022-23 Spurs season is presented by HEB.

Origins Night – Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Denver

George Gervin Bobblehead, presented by Frost

*1999 Championship Night – Friday, Dec. 2 vs. New Orleans

David Robinson Bobblehead, presented by Frost

2003 Championship Night – Monday, Dec. 12 vs. Cleveland

Tim Duncan Bobblehead, presented by HEB

2005 Championship Night -Wednesday, Feb. 1 vs. Sacramento

Manu Ginobili Bobblehead, presented by Self Financial

2007 Championship Night – Thursday, March 2 vs. Indiana

Tony Parker Bobblehead, presented by SWBC

Single game tickets for all games at the AT&T Center for the 50th anniversary season are available for purchase at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster.