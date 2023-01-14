19 Seventy-First torches Lumberton boys basketball, leads conference

— Sometimes you win and lose games from the free throw line. On Friday, Seventy-First took first place in the United 8 Conference from the 3-point line.

The No. 19 Falcons defeated visiting Lumberton 75-54 in a Showdown for first place thanks in large part to 10 made 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Seventy-First defense ran the Pirates’ shooters off the 3-point line.

Seventy-First (13-1, 6-0) was up 37-21 at halftime, but Lumberton (12-2, 5-1) closed it down to 10 points in the third.

Jared Davis led all scorers with 24. He had seven in the first quarter — almost from the jump — then six of his eight in the third to open up the second half. They continued attacking the rim in the fourth to get another 11 points.

Randy Dockery hit four 3-pointers while Deondre Nance added two as did Shawn Barber.

Scoring Summary

Seventy-First: Jared Davis – 24, Randy Dockery – 16, Jakoi Hassell – 11, Shawn Barber – 8, Deondre Nance – 6, Cameron Shelton – 4, Jahiem Tucker – 2, Jacquez Foster – 2

Lumberton: Tre Lewis – 14, Jaiden Shephard – 14, JB Brockington – 13, Jacob Hammonds – 9, Cobe Oxendine – 3, Damian Robinson -2