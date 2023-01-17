$187K in Grants to bolster arts, cultural offerings in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — The Freddie Fixer Parade, which has struggled to raise money in recent years, will get a $7,000 leg up in the form of a grant that the Elm City Freddie Fixer Parade Committee received under the city’s $187,200 in 2022-23 Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards.
It was one of 42 such Awards announced Tuesday at the Stetson Branch of the New Haven Free Public Library, located within the Dixwell Community “Q” House on Dixwell Avenue.