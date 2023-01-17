$187K in Grants to bolster arts, cultural offerings in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The Freddie Fixer Parade, which has struggled to raise money in recent years, will get a $7,000 leg up in the form of a grant that the Elm City Freddie Fixer Parade Committee received under the city’s $187,200 in 2022-23 Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards.

It was one of 42 such Awards announced Tuesday at the Stetson Branch of the New Haven Free Public Library, located within the Dixwell Community “Q” House on Dixwell Avenue.

The Artsucation Academy will receive $7,000 for its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration and the 6th New Haven Hip Hop Conference.

There will also be more musical performances at city farmers markets this coming year — and the artists, who in the past often have subsisted on what they could raise in tip jars, will be paid — as a result of a $5,000 grant that City Seed received .

And Collab, which works with local entrepreneurs — many of them Black, brown or recent immigrants — will get $7,000 to educate people in what it means to be an entrepreneur, including the fact that entrepreneurs can be of any race, ethnicity or gender.

“This is really good news! This is exciting!” said Mayor Justin Elicker, Moments before city Director of Arts, Culture and Tourism Adriane Jefferson announced the 42 recipients of this year’s Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards.

The program “is all about making sure that we we providing” funding “to support the small organizations that traditionally” get Overlooked when it’s time to award arts grants, Elicker said, singling out Jefferson and especially Community Outreach Coordinator Kim Futrell for the work they ‘ve done to level the playing field.

Jefferson said “it’s rare to have a Mayor who supports arts and culture so publicly” and wholeheartedly. She said this year’s Grants can be tied to changes put in place last year when the city passed Connecticut’s first cultural equity plan.

“So if you want to know what (the cultural equity plan) looks like, this is what it looks like,” she said.

In putting together this year’s list of grant recipients, officials looked at “how do we take the Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards and … lessen the barriers,” Jefferson said.

Futrell “really, really is the one who is the foundation of what we’ve done,” Jefferson said.

Futrell said that “this year we were able to open it up to individual artists and not just not-for-profit arts organizations.” The city also set a variety of different “entry points” to accommodate different types of recipients.

The Grants this year ranged from $2,400 to $7,000, although the maximum that could have been awarded was $10,000.

Jefferson said this year’s awards, which included both public and private funding, totaled more than in past years, when in many cases the city had awarded about $100,000.

Among the speakers Tuesday was Diane Brown, branch manager of the Stetson Library and a member of the Freddie Fixer Parade Committee. She thanked the city on the committee’s behalf.





Courtney Renton, director of City Seed, called the Cultural Equity Plan “a roadmap” to help the city decide how to allocate resources in a fair and equitable manner.

City Seed “always welcomed artists and performers” to the farmers markets “but we haven’t always had the resources to compensate them,” Renton said.

This year, “we will have over 100 farmers markets,” she said, urging performers to “please reach out to us” and “please think of City Seed as a venue.”

Among the other recipients were Shenira Billups, a licensed professional counselor and co-founder of the Arts Together Healing Program, who received $2,500 to do arts-based therapy with her partner, art therapist Ruba Yaser, to help keep young people “engaged in their community.”

Dawn Slade and her Nuts About Health program received $2,400 to do puppet shows for children to help “eradicate childhood obesity,” she said.

Slade, working with her partner, Greg Smith Jr., aka “the Garden Whisperer,” have made it their mission “to Slay the obesity monster,” she said.

Dawn Leaks Ragsdale, executive director of Collab, which works primarily with Black, brown, woman and immigrant entrepreneurs, said the organization will use its grant to create “a visual and Storytelling piece who who are the entrepreneurs,” as part of an effort to “change the narrative about who is an entrepreneur.”