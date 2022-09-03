18-year-old Tottenham wonderkid Contes loves scoring winning goals, now has three in two games

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

While Tottenham were busy winning three points against Fulham earlier today, 18-year-old Dane Scarlett was impressing once again on loan at Portsmouth.

The England Under-19 international scored the only goal of the game last time out in League One before today’s Clash with Peterborough, helping Portsmouth record a 1-0 win over Port Vale.

Now, Scarlett has helped himself to another two goals as he impressively finds the net in back-to-back games.

What’s the story?

Well, Pompey went 1-0 down to Peterborough at Fratton Park earlier today following a goal from Jack Marriott.

However, Scarlett scored an equalizer in the 38th minute to hand Portsmouth a boost shortly before half-time, before remarkably going on to score the winner in the 70th minute.

It comes after Portsmouth fans sang the teenager’s name following a recent 4-1 win over Cambridge, while Danny Cowley cannot believe how good a prospect Tottenham have on their hands.

The Portsmouth boss said: “For an 18-year-old, his understanding of how to defend from the front, and the speed and aggression that he can go and press the ball, is like he’s got the eye of the tiger.

“He’s got this ruthless streak to his game; Both against the ball – how quickly he gets up to it – but also then his movement and his reactive quality. In training he’s looked really exciting and it’s lovely from our perspective.

“We’re so privileged to be able to wake up every morning and be able to come in and watch such a young talent grow and develop.”

If he keeps this up, Scarlett could even work his way into the plans of Antonio Conte next season – the Italian has previously said the precocious Londoner was “improving a lot” at Hotspur Way.

Dane Scarlett can shine at Tottenham

In our view, Scarlett could become a superstar at Tottenham – in a similar fashion to Harry Kane.

Lucas Moura looks set to leave Spurs when his contract expires in July 2023, so there should be a space in Conte’s attacking department next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

If Scarlett continues to shine, it could well be his.

The Portsmouth No.19 has already made five outings in Europe for the Tottenham first-team, while also registering two Premier League and two FA Cup Appearances for Spurs.

José Mourinho – a man not afraid to criticize young talents – also tipped Scarlett to become a “phenomenal” footballer, which speaks volumes.

Tottenham certainly know how to produce an attacking gem, to say the least.

Show all

In other news, ‘Arsenal’s role’: Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea transfer news