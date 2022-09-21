18 Iowa Women’s Basketball Televised in ’22-23

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select Women’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season.

In all, the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes have been selected to appear on television 18 times during the regular season, including 14 conference games, the most of any Big Ten school.

For the first time in league history there will be two Women’s basketball games televised over the air on FOX, with both contests including the Hawkeyes (at Michigan on Jan. 7; vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button