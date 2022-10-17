18 Illini Football Flash Sale | 18 Hours | $18 Tickets

Get Tickets

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – To celebrate Illinois’ #18 ranking, the Illinois Athletics Ticket Office has announced an 18-hour flash sale for $18 tickets for Fighting Illini Football’s Big Ten Matchup against Michigan State on November 5. Tickets will be just $18 from October 17 at 9 am CT Thu October 18 at 3 am CT.

Illinois is 6-1, tied for its best start since 1953. The Illini reached Bowl Eligibility on Oct. 15, becoming the 10th team in the Nation to get to six wins.

The Illini are on a five-game winning streak, including three Big Ten West wins in back-to-back-to-back weeks. It is the first time Illinois has won five in a row since 2011 and the first time Illinois is 3-1 in the Big Ten since 2007.

Illinois is led by the nation’s leading rusher, Chase Brown , and the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense. The Illini also lead the country in total defense, touchdowns allowed, interceptions, and opponent passer rating.

Illinois is off this weekend before a trip to Nebraska on Oct. 29. Michigan State (Nov. 5) and Purdue (Nov. 12) finish Illinois’ home schedule with back-to-back weekends at Memorial Stadium to start November.

Tickets can be purchased here.