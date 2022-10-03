By Flagler Broadcasting

Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County’s biggest Charity events of the year but will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8 and 9; Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however, the Florida Agricultural Museum Festival Grounds next door on the corner of US 1 and Old Kings Rd is high and dry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This event is very important not just for the vendors and performers but for the many local charities that benefit from it,” said David Ayers, Flagler Broadcasting President, and General Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Creekside Festival features more arts and crafts than ever before with nonstop bluegrass and country music on both days, racing pigs, outshoot Sheriff Staly fast draw competition, Noah’s Landing Animal Experience, free kids zone plus a big variety of food, and a 2nd Annual Chili Challenge between the Sheriff’s Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue on Saturday.