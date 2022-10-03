17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival
By Flagler Broadcasting
Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County’s biggest Charity events of the year but will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8 and 9; Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however, the Florida Agricultural Museum Festival Grounds next door on the corner of US 1 and Old Kings Rd is high and dry.
“This event is very important not just for the vendors and performers but for the many local charities that benefit from it,” said David Ayers, Flagler Broadcasting President, and General Manager.
This year’s Creekside Festival features more arts and crafts than ever before with nonstop bluegrass and country music on both days, racing pigs, outshoot Sheriff Staly fast draw competition, Noah’s Landing Animal Experience, free kids zone plus a big variety of food, and a 2nd Annual Chili Challenge between the Sheriff’s Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue on Saturday.
The Creekside Festival is a Florida Heritage Festival that has become one of the most popular festivals around, attracting more than 10,000 visitors each year. Family-friendly activities, variety of live music, bluegrass, country, rock & classic hits.
Historical demonstrations, Authentic Moonshine still, a big variety of food, beer garden, pony rides and petting zoo, kids zone with train rides, hay rides, face painting, bounce houses, and much more in a picturesque natural setting.
