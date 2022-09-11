17-Year-Old Mathys Tel’s First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern

Mathys Tel was signed by Bayern Munich from Stade Rennais in June for over $20 million, a generous fee for a teenager.

A 17-year-old player, in many cases, is signed as a future prospect who will slowly make his way into regularly playing for the first team.

Bayern manager, Julian Nagelsmann, thinks otherwise.

Mathys Tel Becomes Bayern Munich’s Youngest-Ever Bundesliga Scorer And Starter

The Frenchman started his first game for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga in Saturday’s bout against VFB Stuttgart, becoming the youngest-ever player to start a Bundesliga game for Bayern at 17 years, four months and 17 days of age.

World football’s newest Wonder kid.

At 17 years and 136 days old, Mathys Tel is the youngest player in Bayern’s history to start a Bundesliga game for the club. — Squawka (@Squawka) September 10, 2022

Although, when things seemed impossible to get any better, the teenage forward opened the scoring for Bayern in the 35th minute.

A classic Alphonso Davies run and cross into the box were followed by a Tel left-footed Strike into the net.

1⃣7⃣ years, 1⃣3⃣6⃣ days. — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 10, 2022

Yet, even with Tel’s dream performance, Bayern failed to win in the Bundesliga for the third game in a row, drawing 2-2 against the Reds at home — a division in points that made the teenager’s night close to perfect.

What Can We Expect From Mathys Tel This Season?

The 2005-born player will be a regular for the Bundesliga Champions this season.

“(Mathys Tel) can develop into a world-class player. I have a vision that one day he will score 40 goals,” Nagelsmann said in a preseason news conference. “Maybe he can score 10 goals this season, (Bayern Munich) would be very happy.”

Well, we’re pretty confident he’s gonna make them happy.

After just four games into the season, Tel has already scored two goals and broken a handful of records.

Before his start and goal against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, Tel had already started and scored for Bayern in their 5-0 DFB Pokal win against Viktoria Koln, becoming the youngest-ever scorer for the club in that competition as well.

Mathys Tel becomes the youngest competitive goalscorer in @FCBayernEN history – and how! ⚽#DFBPokal #VIKFCB pic.twitter.com/1tgZJQ8bYo

The kid is something special.

We recommend you follow Tel throughout the season because, by the looks of it, the 17-year-old is just getting started.