17-year-old female student stabbed at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A 17-year-old female student was allegedly stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:15 pm at the school located at 75 West Huron Street in Buffalo.

According to the police, a 16-year-old female student stabbed a 17-year-old female student while inside a classroom. The 16-year-old is in police custody and the 17-year-old was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital and listed in serious condition.

The school was put in a shelter in place immediately following the incident.

The district released the following statement Tuesday: