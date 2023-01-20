17 local girls volleyball players earn All-State honors; Parkland’s Krause gets AVCA award

Seventeen Lehigh Valley players were recognized on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Twelve of those selections came in Class 4A, where Parkland and Liberty each had four picks.

Parkland’s Elena Pursell, Ava Adamson, Scarlett Jago and Maggie Smith, and Liberty’s Sydney Houchens, Lora Flynn, Courtney Shire and Bailey Corrigan made the squad. Emmaus’ Hannah Horvath and Abigail Schweitzer, Nazareth’s Lyla Arfanella and Northampton’s Payton Reuber were also selected in 4A.

Class 3A Featured a pair a piece from Allentown Central Catholic (Maeve McNamara and Anna Quinn) and Bethlehem Catholic (Alice Frank and Kyla Rodriguez).

Notre Dame’s Carly Campbell was the lone local choice on the Class 2A team.

Also on the topic of volleyball accolades: Parkland Coach Mike Krause was named one of 40 Region Coaches of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Krause guided the program to a 24-1 record in match play and its ninth straight trip to the PIAA semifinals during the fall.

Here’s the rundown of area PVCA All-State picks, as well as the District 11 all-stars for Classes 4A-2A.

Liberty’s Courtney Shire gets under the ball against Parkland during the EPC girls volleyball final on Oct. 20.Saed Hindash | For lehighvalleylive.com

PVCA All-State

CLASS 4A

Sr. OH Ava Adamson, Parkland

Sr. OH Lyla Arfanella, Nazareth

So. OH Bailey Corrigan, Liberty

Jr. S Lora Flynn, Liberty

Sr. L Hannah Horvath, Emmaus

Sr. OH Sydney Houchens, Liberty

Sr. L Scarlett Jago, Parkland

Sr. MH Elena Pursell, Parkland

Sr. MH/OH Payton Reuber, Northampton

Sr. OH Abigail Schweitzer, Emmaus

Sr. L Courtney Shire, Liberty

Jr. S Maggie Smith, Parkland

CLASS 3A

Sr. S Alice Frank, Bethlehem Catholic

Jr. L Maeve McNamara, Allentown Central Catholic

So. OH Anna Quinn, Allentown Central Catholic

Sr. OH/MH Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem Catholic

CLASS 2A

Jr. S/MH Carly Campbell, Notre Dame

Allentown Central Catholic’s Maeve McNamara receives a serve against Bethlehem Catholic during the District 11 3A final on Nov. 3.Saed Hindash | For lehighvalleylive.com

District 11 girls volleyball all-stars

CLASS 4A

First team

Sr. MH Elena Pursell, Parkland (MVP)

Sr. L Scarlett Jago, Parkland

Sr. OH Sydney Houchens, Liberty

Sr. OH Ava Adamson, Parkland

Sr. L Courtney Shire, Liberty

Jr. S Maggie Smith, Parkland

Second team

Jr. S Lora Flynn, Liberty; So. OH Bailey Corrigan, Liberty; Sr. Abigail Schweitzer, Emmaus; Sr. L Hannah Horvath, Emmaus; Sr. MH/OH Payton Reuber, Northampton; Sr. OH Lyla Arfanella, Nazareth.

Honorable mention

Sr. L Morgan Hughes, Northampton; Jr. Olivia Keckler, Easton; Sr. S Chayce Perna, Emmaus; Jr. L Samantha Mikulski, Freedom; Sr. S Molly Hughes, Northampton; Jr. OH Lexi Womack, Pleasant Valley; Sr. OH Alivia Klipp, Pocono Mountain West; Jr. MH Breelyn Bender, Nazareth; So. OH Alexis Hoyer, Southern Lehigh; Sr. OH Avery Tatsciore, Southern Lehigh; So. OH Diana Fuentes, Dieruff; Sr. OH Naomi Nebiyou, Northampton; Jr. MH Keona Spooner, Whitehall.

CLASS 3A

First team

Sr. OH/MH Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem Catholic

Sr. S Alice Frank, Bethlehem Catholic

So. OH Anna Quinn, Allentown Central Catholic

Jr. L Elly Painter, Pottsville

Jr. L Maeve McNamara, Allentown Central Catholic

Sr. MH Sasha Dudley, Pocono Mountain East

Second team

Sr. OH Jodi Hewitt, Bethlehem Catholic; Sr. S Eve Binder, Allentown Central Catholic; Jr. S/OH Rosalind Gergely, Blue Mountain; Sr. L Vanessa Amrick, Bethlehem Catholic; Jr. DS Amelia Michener, Allentown Central Catholic; Jr. MH Elizabeth Trump, Allentown Central Catholic.

Honorable mention

Sr. OH Monica Rizzolo, Pocono Mountain East; Sr. MH Sofia Zablackis, Pocono Mountain East; Sr. OP Jenna Breininger, Northwestern Lehigh; Sr. L Brooke Dwane, Northwestern Lehigh; So. MH Lorah Thomas, Lehighton; Sr. MH Lily Kerschner, Lehighton.

CLASS 2A

First team

Jr. S Maggy Hallihan, Jim Thorpe

So. MH Brianna Snisky, Jim Thorpe

So. OH Brooke Mitzen, Jim Thorpe

Jr. S/MH Carly Campbell, Notre Dame

Jr. MH Analia Claros, Notre Dame

Jr. OH Riley McArdle, Panther Valley

Fr. S/MH Morgan Orsulak, Panther Valley

Sr. MH Kailen Felty, Pine Grove

So. MH Domani Collazo, Pine Grove

Second team

Sr. S/MH Adriana Diaz-Madina, Executive; Sr. OH Kaitlyn Koury, Minersville; Sr. OH/DS Liz Stawicki, Notre Dame; So. OH Natalie Vermillion, Panther Valley; Sr. OH Tanae Frey, Pine Grove.

