17 local girls volleyball players earn All-State honors; Parkland’s Krause gets AVCA award
Seventeen Lehigh Valley players were recognized on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Twelve of those selections came in Class 4A, where Parkland and Liberty each had four picks.
Parkland’s Elena Pursell, Ava Adamson, Scarlett Jago and Maggie Smith, and Liberty’s Sydney Houchens, Lora Flynn, Courtney Shire and Bailey Corrigan made the squad. Emmaus’ Hannah Horvath and Abigail Schweitzer, Nazareth’s Lyla Arfanella and Northampton’s Payton Reuber were also selected in 4A.
Class 3A Featured a pair a piece from Allentown Central Catholic (Maeve McNamara and Anna Quinn) and Bethlehem Catholic (Alice Frank and Kyla Rodriguez).
Notre Dame’s Carly Campbell was the lone local choice on the Class 2A team.
Also on the topic of volleyball accolades: Parkland Coach Mike Krause was named one of 40 Region Coaches of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Krause guided the program to a 24-1 record in match play and its ninth straight trip to the PIAA semifinals during the fall.
Here’s the rundown of area PVCA All-State picks, as well as the District 11 all-stars for Classes 4A-2A.
PVCA All-State
CLASS 4A
Sr. OH Ava Adamson, Parkland
Sr. OH Lyla Arfanella, Nazareth
So. OH Bailey Corrigan, Liberty
Jr. S Lora Flynn, Liberty
Sr. L Hannah Horvath, Emmaus
Sr. OH Sydney Houchens, Liberty
Sr. L Scarlett Jago, Parkland
Sr. MH Elena Pursell, Parkland
Sr. MH/OH Payton Reuber, Northampton
Sr. OH Abigail Schweitzer, Emmaus
Sr. L Courtney Shire, Liberty
Jr. S Maggie Smith, Parkland
CLASS 3A
Sr. S Alice Frank, Bethlehem Catholic
Jr. L Maeve McNamara, Allentown Central Catholic
So. OH Anna Quinn, Allentown Central Catholic
Sr. OH/MH Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem Catholic
CLASS 2A
Jr. S/MH Carly Campbell, Notre Dame
District 11 girls volleyball all-stars
CLASS 4A
First team
Sr. MH Elena Pursell, Parkland (MVP)
Sr. L Scarlett Jago, Parkland
Sr. OH Sydney Houchens, Liberty
Sr. OH Ava Adamson, Parkland
Sr. L Courtney Shire, Liberty
Jr. S Maggie Smith, Parkland
Second team
Jr. S Lora Flynn, Liberty; So. OH Bailey Corrigan, Liberty; Sr. Abigail Schweitzer, Emmaus; Sr. L Hannah Horvath, Emmaus; Sr. MH/OH Payton Reuber, Northampton; Sr. OH Lyla Arfanella, Nazareth.
Honorable mention
Sr. L Morgan Hughes, Northampton; Jr. Olivia Keckler, Easton; Sr. S Chayce Perna, Emmaus; Jr. L Samantha Mikulski, Freedom; Sr. S Molly Hughes, Northampton; Jr. OH Lexi Womack, Pleasant Valley; Sr. OH Alivia Klipp, Pocono Mountain West; Jr. MH Breelyn Bender, Nazareth; So. OH Alexis Hoyer, Southern Lehigh; Sr. OH Avery Tatsciore, Southern Lehigh; So. OH Diana Fuentes, Dieruff; Sr. OH Naomi Nebiyou, Northampton; Jr. MH Keona Spooner, Whitehall.
CLASS 3A
First team
Sr. OH/MH Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem Catholic
Sr. S Alice Frank, Bethlehem Catholic
So. OH Anna Quinn, Allentown Central Catholic
Jr. L Elly Painter, Pottsville
Jr. L Maeve McNamara, Allentown Central Catholic
Sr. MH Sasha Dudley, Pocono Mountain East
Second team
Sr. OH Jodi Hewitt, Bethlehem Catholic; Sr. S Eve Binder, Allentown Central Catholic; Jr. S/OH Rosalind Gergely, Blue Mountain; Sr. L Vanessa Amrick, Bethlehem Catholic; Jr. DS Amelia Michener, Allentown Central Catholic; Jr. MH Elizabeth Trump, Allentown Central Catholic.
Honorable mention
Sr. OH Monica Rizzolo, Pocono Mountain East; Sr. MH Sofia Zablackis, Pocono Mountain East; Sr. OP Jenna Breininger, Northwestern Lehigh; Sr. L Brooke Dwane, Northwestern Lehigh; So. MH Lorah Thomas, Lehighton; Sr. MH Lily Kerschner, Lehighton.
CLASS 2A
First team
Jr. S Maggy Hallihan, Jim Thorpe
So. MH Brianna Snisky, Jim Thorpe
So. OH Brooke Mitzen, Jim Thorpe
Jr. S/MH Carly Campbell, Notre Dame
Jr. MH Analia Claros, Notre Dame
Jr. OH Riley McArdle, Panther Valley
Fr. S/MH Morgan Orsulak, Panther Valley
Sr. MH Kailen Felty, Pine Grove
So. MH Domani Collazo, Pine Grove
Second team
Sr. S/MH Adriana Diaz-Madina, Executive; Sr. OH Kaitlyn Koury, Minersville; Sr. OH/DS Liz Stawicki, Notre Dame; So. OH Natalie Vermillion, Panther Valley; Sr. OH Tanae Frey, Pine Grove.
Our Journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.
Kyle Craig may be reached at [email protected].