17 Arts & Culture Stories That Made an Impact on Greater Cincinnati in 2022 | Cincinnati

Photos (left-right): Gordon Correll, Glenn Francis, Casey Florig, Wikimedia Commons

Movies The Bikeriders and Wise Guys Begin Filming in Cincinnati; Bones and All premieres

Cincinnati continues to prove to be a hotspot for Hollywood. This year, Celebrities Michael Shannon, Austin Butler and Norman Reedus were spotted around the Queen City as they filmed The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols. Taking inspiration from photographer Danny Lyon’s 1967 book of the same name, the movie tells “an original story about a ’60s Midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade from a community for Outsiders into a far more sinister gang,” according to an article from Variety magazine. The movie also stars Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer. Robert De Niro’s new film Wise Guys also began Filming in the Tri-State this year. It tells the story of two Italian American crime bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who run separate families in the middle of the 20th Century. Genovese attempts and fails to assassinate Costello in 1957. Costello is injured and attempts to quit the mob, according to IMDB.com. And the movie Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in shots filmed in Cincinnati in 2021, made its debut at the Venice Film Festival in August. Read CityBeat‘s story to see where The Bikeriders stars were spotted while filming in Cincinnati.