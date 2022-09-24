16th annual Frolic on Franklin brings local Artists to Downtown Clarksville – Clarksville Online

There was also live entertainment throughout the day from the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project, Red River Breeze, and the Stuart Bonnington Trio.







The event was coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theater and put on to showcase the talents of local artists.

Some of the vendors were Art by Donald Groves and Kris Lee, APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at APSU, Cilla’s Jewelry, DC Thomas, Denim Sass, Downtown Artists Cooperative, Feed & Dwell, Grain & Honey Bake Shop, John Sharp Art , KC Creations, Keesa, KnightArt5, Laetitia, Ma Moore’s – It’s a Family Thing, Made by Adelaide, Martin Freeman, Maylee Baby, Peaceful Town Art, The Picklepot, Soaps by Suzanne, Swirlz Art Studio, tailfeather + co, and Twisted Creations .

Swirlz Art Studio putting on a live painting event during Frolic on Franklin. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

Swirlz Art Studio is an art party studio. Their instructors are highly skilled artists who will guide you, step by step, through one of their beautiful paintings or woodcuts. It is their goal that you leave with a smile on your face and a work of art you are proud to hang on your wall.

“Today we have set up on location a live painting event just like you would find in our studio. Bringing Sqirlz to Downtown Clarksville,” Christopher Jarrell said.

“I think the students are doing great. This is a lot like you would see in our studio where you would have an artist leading a class of students in a painting,” stated Jarrell.

Jarrell continued, “I think this event is great. I think it’s great to bring the arts to Downtown Clarksville and have it all in one central location so people can see all the different art in Clarksville.”

Jennifer “Jeff” Ingalls of The Picklepot. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

The Picklepot is a one-woman jewelry studio owned and operated by Jennifer “Jeff” Ingalls. She has been designing and creating jewelry professionally for over 25 years.

“I am a jewelry designer. I am a silversmith by training. But I mostly make steampunk stuff. I recycle broken watches,” stated Ingalls.

“We had great weather for the event. It is always a fun event. We always get people wandering through. People who really haven’t been downtown in a while. It’s nice to get people reacquainted with Downtown Clarksville,” Ingalls said.

If you missed Frolic on Franklin this year, make sure to mark it down for next year. It is held every year in September.

The Roxy Regional Theater (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theater and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The Theater is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

