$160M Worth Stephen Curry’s Golf Handicap Overhauls Tiger Woods’ Past Record in Shocking Revelation

Besides being the face of the NBA, 4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry also has a feel for the game of golf. Incidentally, the Golden State Warriors’ superstar point guard has recorded an impressive feat recently, surprisingly topping a previous record by Tiger Woods, who many fans consider to be the Greatest golfer of all time. Amidst a struggling season in the NBA, Curry finds himself sitting on the bench during games Nursing a shoulder injury he suffered in November. However, he revealed some intriguing facts in a recent interview.

Outside the NBA, the former unanimous MVP recently had cause for celebration as he signed an extension with Callaway Golf. Consequently, the Amateur golfer sat down for an interview and talked about his golfing career, followed by a Revelation of an impressive career record, and more.

Stephen Curry’s impressive feat that beats an old Tiger Woods record

Stephen Curry falls under the umbrella of Athletes from different sports who have tried their hand at golf. Following in the steps of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and other superstars, the 4x NBA Champion has come a long way in the sport over the years. However, his recent feat puts him among the ranks of some very promising names.

In a recent interview with Esquire, while hitting shots in a rare midseason break from the NBA, Curry harped on his golfing feats. While talking about his duels with big names like Barack Obama, Curry was asked about his current handicap at the moment. The 2x MVP replied, “Currently it’s +1, but the jury is out if I’m actually playing up to that. I had a really good summer though.”

Curry’s +1 Handicap comes on the back of an impressive summer run. Although it is impressive in its own right, it even outranks one of the greatest to ever do it. The reigning Finals MVP’s +1 Handicap overhauls 4x PGA Champion Tiger Woods previously recorded +8 handicap. However, Wood’s Handicap was calculated over two decades ago. The $1 billion worth golfer turned pro at the age of 20 in 1996. His +8 Handicap figure was calculated during his Amateur days, as no professional golfer has an official handicap. Most Golfers stop carrying the Handicap index after turning pro.

Likewise, the 11x PGA POY’s +8 Handicap is a far cry from the accurate representation of his legendary career. Many fans consider Tiger Woods to be the greatest of all time. Although Curry has a better chance of earning that epithet in the NBA, he has had an impressive amateur career as a part-time golfer.

