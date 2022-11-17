15th Annual Art Show now at Pascal Hall – Knox County VillageSoup

ROCKPORT — The much-anticipated Annual Art Show will be held this year Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at a new location – Pascal Hall, 86 Pascal Ave. 2022 marks the 15th year of this popular show, formerly held at High Mountain Hall in Camden, and it once again promises to be an exciting exposition of new work by a group of eight local artists. All are welcome to a festive opening Gala Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 8 pm, and the gallery remains open Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 am to 3 pm

Exhibiting in this year’s show are Patty Bolz, jewelry; Arduina Caponigro, photographs; Julie Crane, paintings; Monica Kelly, paintings; Whitney River, drawings and paintings; Margaret Rizzio, assemblage; Michaela Stone, leatherwork and sculpture; and Sal Taylor Kydd, photographic objects.

Creating her gold jewelry with an emphasis on both form and texture, Patty Bolz is drawn to the structure and strength of inorganic materials and formations; an attraction which is often translated into her work. Giving particular attention to the integration of the elements within each piece, she designs and builds jewelry that is both dynamic and wearable.

Fine art photographer Arduina Caponigro captures surprising moments of beauty and wonder with images discovered as far away as the world’s largest ice fiord in Scoresbysund, Greenland and as close to home as her back yard in Cushing. She takes Joy in sharing her curiosity and gratitude.

The recent work of multimedia artist Julie Crane brings the viewer into an atmosphere involving instinct. By using depictions of animals, the question of shared tendencies comes to the surface. Often combined with man-made objects or microscopic organisms that are blown way out of scale, these works invite the viewer to consider personal assessments. Once removed from the mirror, a more objective view is entertained. As change is ever constant, calibration of position is ongoing. So, although the work at first appears quite simple, the trail of thought runs deep.

For more than 40 years, Monica Kelly has been painting both representational and abstract works inspired by the Maine landscape and the personal histories of her family members. The works in this exhibition depart from these influences and represent simple everyday objects immersed in a pool of musical notation. In addition to her work as a painter, Kelly serves as executive director of Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School in Rockport.

Whitney River is inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds her in Maine, both in the Woods and by the ocean. She uses oil on canvas and graphite on paper to render natural objects with great detail and precision. The simplicity of her compositions emphasizes the way the organic forms interact with each other and with the space around them. Separated from their origins and presented without distraction, the viewer can focus on the individual objects, and appreciate them not only for what they are, but for what they might represent.

Margaret Rizzio creates one-of-a-kind multi-layered Collages filled with synchronistic and repeating elements sourced from Magazines and ephemera. Rizzio draws her inspiration from the euphoric colors and ubiquitous imagery of the “perfect woman” used in print in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Each Collage is a tiny world unto its own, the new context lending a fresh perspective to familiar imagery.

Michaela Crie Stone creates functional and non-functional objects, blurring the lines between art, craft and design. Working predominantly in leather, wood and textiles, she combines traditional craft techniques with innovative form. Inspired by nature, architecture and history of material cultures, each piece is made by hand with ethically sourced materials, quality craftsmanship and a commitment to sustainability.

Maine-based artist and Writer Sal Taylor Kydd uses various photographic media in her work Exploring themes around memory and belonging. Her work draws strongly on the landscape, focusing on the home, family and herself in conversation with the natural world. Kydd combines her Poetry with alternative processes of photography to make prints, books and photographic objects.

For more information, visit annualartshow.me.

