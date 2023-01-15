$1,500 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Weekend

It’s finally time for playoff football, and it starts with Super Wild Card weekend from Saturday to Monday. Three out of the six games will take place on Sunday: Bills-Dolphins, Vikings-Giants and Bengals-Ravens. While fans look forward to NFL Sunday, Caesars Sportsbook is marking its recent launch in Ohio with a welcome bonus of up to $1,500 for new customers in the state who sign up using the code LSR1BET. Keep reading to learn more.

UP TO $1,500 In Bet Credits Up to $1,500 in Bet Credits OH only. 21+.Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER Promo Code: LSR1BET

Caesars Ohio promo code for NFL Sunday

The Caesars bonus takes the form of bet insurance for your first wager, up to a maximum of $1,500. In other words, if your first bet at Caesars loses, you’ll receive a refund matching your initial wager as a single bonus bet. If your first bet wins, nothing happens — you can just collect your payout as you normally would.

To claim the Caesars welcome bonus, use the promo code LSR1BET when prompted during the sign-up process. The bonus applies to your first bet only, and if you do receive a bonus bet through this promo, it’s not eligible for withdrawal; you’ll instead have to wager it within 14 days. Also, a wager that you place using a bonus bet won’t include the amount of your original bet in the payout should you win.

To claim the Caesars Ohio sign-up bonus, you must be 21 or older and located in Ohio.

NFL Sunday at Caesars Sportsbook

Sunday’s first game will see the Miami Dolphins pay a visit to the Buffalo Bills, set to start at 1 pm Eastern. The Bills are 13.5-point favorites at Caesars, with Moneyline odds of Buffalo -950, Miami +625. The over/under is 43.5 points.

Next up, it’s the Giants at the Vikings, starting at 4:30 pm ET at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings are three-point favorites in this one, with Moneyline odds of Minnesota -165, New York +140, and an over/under of 48.5 total points.

Finally, Sunday’s finale sees the Ravens head to Ohio to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Bengals go into the game as 8.5-point favorites, with Moneyline odds of Cincinnati -455, Baltimore +345, and an over/under of 43.5. The game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

You can find spreads, props, parlays (including single-game parlays) and more on all of this weekend’s wild card action at Caesars Ohio.

How to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook

Follow these steps to create an account at Caesars Ohio and claim the sign-up bonus: