15-year-old Manchester United prospect scores Wonder goal in U18 draw

Manchester United teenager Shea Lacey scored a Wonder goal as our Under 18 side drew 3-3 with their Wolves counterparts.

United traveled to the west Midlands for their Under 18 Premier League Clash with the Old Gold on Saturday afternoon.

The starting team was: Harrison, Munro, Kingdon, Jackson, Nolan, Fitzgerald, Lacey, Ibragimov, Scanlon, Musa, Norkett, with 15-year-old Reece Munro making his debut.

The substitutes were, Wooster, Kamason, Berry, Williams, with Jaydan Kamason making his first appearance off the bench as well.

Shea Lacey scores Wonder goal as U18s fall to late draw

United went in at half-time 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Manny Norkett, who won and converted a penalty to open the scoring on 23 minutes, and Victor Musa.

It was Musa’s first league goal for the United youth team, but after half-time, Wolves wasted no time in making it 2-1, before Lacey took center stage.

The 15-year-old produced an absolutely stunning dipping Strike from distance to give the goalkeeper no chance and make it 3-1.

Just before the hour mark, United conceded again to make it 3-2 and with two minutes of the game remaining, Wolves scored for 3-3.

The result will be a disappointment from the position United were in, but they are now eight league games unbeaten and sit third in the table.

Next weekend sees United travel to Derby, who sit second bottom in the table so United will hope to extend their unbeaten run there.