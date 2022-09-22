15 questions with… Micah Morris, a Penn football senior

Morris seeks to reach the NFL after he’s done at Penn



Senior defensive lineman Micah Morris during the game against Colgate at Franklin Field on Sept. 17. Credit: Anna Vazhaeparambil

The Daily Pennsylvanian sat down with Penn football’s Micah Morris — who earned an Honorable mention All-Ivy nod last season — to ask 15 questions about his time on the team, his interests, and his future plans. Here’s what the senior defensive lineman had to say.

1. Can you introduce yourself?

Micah Morris, Pittsburgh, Pa. Urban studies major. Senior.

2. What’s something fun you did this summer?

I interned at SSH Real Estate. It’s a commercial real estate firm in Center City, right across from City Hall. I learned a lot there, and I enjoyed my time and was very appreciative of all the people that I got to work with.

3. Favorite football team?

Pittsburgh Steelers.

4. What’s your major/academic interests?

I’m very interested in real estate. As I said, I’m an urban studies major, so, within that major, I learn a lot about real estate and that caught my eye, and I think I’m gonna move forward with that after school.

5. Do you have any pre-game rituals?

I listen to a lot of R&B music. [The] Locker room tends to get very hyper and intense. I like to calm down and slow down with some R&B music.

6. What are the three best qualities in a teammate?

Composure, discipline, and good work ethic.

7. What or who motivates you?

The 110 kids are the football team here. Every day we come out, we work hard, and I have to support them while they support me.

8. Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, it’d be a dream to be playing in the NFL. Hopefully, that can turn into a reality.

9. What are your main goals for this season?

I want to get to first team All-Ivy instead of Honorable mention. I need to record at least five-plus sacks this season, and also I hope to get a defensive touchdown.

10. Favorite pre-game hype song?

“Movie” by Rio Da Yung OG.

11. Favorite Penn football memory?

Termite football back in the fourth or fifth grade. I got the game-winning touchdown to send us to [the] playoffs.

12. What are your hobbies aside from football?

Football kind of rules my life. I want to say I don’t have many hobbies outside of football, but I do enjoy being with my friends and teammates and listening to music.

13. What is your favorite restaurant around campus?

I would say Pattaya Thai food. I like a lot of Thai food.

14. Dream Super Bowl matchup?

Steelers vs. Packers rematch. We need that one back.

15. If you could go back in time, what is one piece of advice you would give to your freshman-year self?

Leave the women alone. Focus on school and football.