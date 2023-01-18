15 players with Utah ties are alive in the NFL playoff’s Divisional round

Former Bingham High tight end Dalton Schultz had a career night in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL wild-card Playoffs on Monday night.

Schultz’s seven receptions tied a season high, his 95 receiving yards was a career high and his two touchdown receptions tied a career best.

He also became the first tight end in Cowboys history to record multiple touchdown receptions in a single postseason game.

Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy pointed to the Chemistry between Schultz and quarterback Dak Prescott as the reason behind their success in the wild-card round — Prescott scored five touchdowns, four passing and one rushing, while throwing for 305 yards with a 143.3 QB rating.

“That’s a great reflection of his and Dak’s relationship. Dalton goes to quarterback meetings. Talk about two guys on the same page,” McCarthy told Reporters postgame. “… You look at all the great quarterbacks in their careers, there’s probably a damn good tight end they play with for a long time, too. I think you’re seeing that connection grow.”

Schultz’s 22-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was the game’s opening score, and he later added an 11-yard touchdown grab just before halftime.

Schultz was one of several Utah ties to have a successful wild-card weekend and advance to the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

There are 15 players with Utah ties on the rosters of the eight remaining teams in the postseason, while 13 were on teams eliminated during the wild-card playoff round.

Of those remaining in the postseason, eight are on active rosters, six are on practice squads and one is on injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the 15 remaining players with Utah ties still alive in the playoffs.

NFL Divisional round playoff schedule

Saturday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:30 pm MST (NBC)

Utah ties on the Chiefs roster

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU and Stansbury High (practice squad).

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU (practice squad).

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High (practice squad).

Utah ties the Jaguars roster

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:15 p.m. (Fox)

Utah ties the Eagles roster

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah and Timpview High.

Sua Opeta, OT, Weber State and Stansbury High (practice squad).

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter High (practice squad).

Utah ties the Giants roster

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah (practice squad).

Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Utah ties on the Bills roster

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State.

Utah ties the Bengals roster

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Utah ties the 49ers roster

Fred Warner, LB, BYU.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah.

Utah ties on the Cowboys roster