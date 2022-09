15 players to watch during Georgia vs. Oregon Matchup

The 2022-23 college football season is upon, and with the NFL season a little under a week away, the intertwining of draft talk and prospect watching will now commence.

Philadelphia has a ton of NFL draft assets for 2023 and 2024.

With Howie Roseman looking to inject even more youth into a Talented roster, this college football season will provide the best overall group of Talent to enter the league in years.

There is plenty of opening weekend matchups to watch, and Oregon’s visit to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs could be the most explosive feature.

With the kickoff scheduled for Saturday afternoon, here are 15 prospects to watch on both teams.

Georgia DE Jalen Carter



Carter broke out as a sophomore, racking up 33 pressures and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Georgia LB Nolan Smith



Oregon LB Noah Sewell



The last name speaks for itself.

The younger brother of Penei Sewell is entering his third season as part of the Ducks’ program.

In his two seasons with Oregon, Sewell has 162 tackles, six sacks, one interception, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

Oregon OL TJ Bass



A left tackle at Oregon, Bass projects as a guard and/or center in the NFL.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo





Georgia Safety Christopher Smith



Georgia TE Darnell Washington





Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh



Georgia OL Sedrick Van Pran





Georgia TE Arik Gilbert



Oregon LB Justin Flowe



Georgia WR Kearis Jackson



Georgia RB Kendall Milton



Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon



Gonzalez has excellent size at cornerback and world-class track speed.

In two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Gonzalez had 78 total tackles and ten passes defended.

A breakout season could move Gonzalez into the first or second-round territory.

Oregon QB Bo Nix





Nix is ​​a former SEC Freshman of the Year, and the dual-threat quarterback will look to return his name to draft experts’ thoughts after a disappointing end to his Auburn career.

Oregon LB DJ Johnson