15 Must-See Black Art Exhibitions This Winter

Garrett Bradley, America (still), 2019. Multi-channel video installation; 35mm film transferred to video: black and white, sound, 23:55 minutes. Image and work courtesy the artist and Lisson Gallery.

During these trying times, art has served as a sense of solace for many of us. For the creator, the act of painting or sculpting is therapeutic, and is a way to express emotions in a healthier, more productive way. In terms of the viewer, these Portraits can evoke a powerful memory, or a life-changing experience – be it positive or negative. Throughout history, people of color have been persecuted, oppressed, and disenfranchised; which shows up in how many Black artists create.

While the winter brings cold weather, it also brings some of the best art that the world has to offer. The Smithsonian will be the site of Deconstructing Power: WEB at the 1900 World Fair, and in California, viewers can see an expansive visual account of the African Diaspora from Ove 130 artists. Nicolas Coleman, Rodney McMillan, Theaster Gates, and many others will all be Featured in top-tier exhibitions in the coming months.

Take a look at our list of the must-see art exhibitions for Black artists on display this winter.