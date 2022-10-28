15 Men’s Soccer Seeks Fifth Straight Ivy League Win Saturday at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team, #15 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, makes one final regular season trek to New England this weekend for a Saturday afternoon conference Clash with Harvard, seeking to remain perfect and atop the Ivy standings.

MATCH DAY 14: Penn at Harvard

Saturday, Oct. 29 | 1 p.m

Video Stream (ESPN+) | International Stream | Live Stats

The Series with Harvard

Harvard holds a slight 43-41 advantage in an all-time series that includes five draws, with Penn winning six of the last nine and two of three under head Coach Brian Gill .

About Harvard

The Crimson carry a 7-4-3 record and five-match unbeaten streak into Saturday. Following a loss to Cornell in the conference opener, they’re 1-0-2 in three Ivy matches since including a 2-1 win over Yale last Saturday. They’ve allowed just two goals during that stretch after allowing seven in the two matches preceding the unbeaten streak.

Willem Ebbinge’s team-high eight assists and 14 points place him just ahead of Ale Gutierrez’s six goals and 13 points. Oskar Nilsson has started all four conference affairs in net, posting a 1.25 goals-against average in those matches.

Quaker Notemeal

A win Saturday…

* Would be the Quakers’ seventh road win of the season, breaking a tie with the 1980 team for most in a season in program history.

* Would be the 30th for Gill as the program’s head coach.

* Would give Penn just the fourth 5-0-0 start to Ivy League play in program history, joining the 1972, 2002 and 2010 teams.

* Would give Penn 11 wins in a season for the eighth time in program history and just the fourth time since 1974.

* Would extend Penn’s unbeaten streak to 11, the longest single-season mark for the program since the 1972 team started the year 14-0-1.



