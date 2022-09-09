15 men’s newcomers to watch in the 2022-23 season

Classes are officially back in session, which means college golf is set to officially tee off for the 2022-23 season this month.

As Colleges and Universities across the country are welcoming their student-athletes back to campus, most of the nation’s attention will be fixated on the preseason All-Americans and Haskins Award Watch List, but there are more than a few new faces in the college game that will be contributing immediately for their teams. It won’t take long for many of these golfers to become national stars.

These are the men’s newcomers to college golf that fans may want to keep an eye on this season.

Jonas Appel, Baylor



Jonas Appel, from California, made the match play portion in the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes. He’s ranked 31st in the Golfweek Sagarin rankings and 45th in the AJGA Rolex Junior rankings.

Jack Cantlay, Long Beach State



Jack Cantlay hits a tee shot during the 2022 US Junior Amateur (USGA)

Recognize the last name? Jack Cantlay is the youngest brother of 2021 FedEx Cup Champion Patrick Cantlay, and he made history earlier this summer in the US Junior Amateur, firing a United States Golf Association nine-hole record of 8-under 28.

Luke Clanton, Florida State



Luke Clanton (USA) prepares for a putt on the 11th hole during the final round of the Terra Cotta Invitational, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Naples National Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

A two-time AJGA Rolex Junior All-American, Luke Clanton is ranked fourth in the Golfweek Sagarin rankings and made the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes. The junior golf Prodigy won the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 in July.

Nicholas Dunlap and Jonathan Griz, Alabama



Nicholas Dunlap and the Trophy after winning during the final match at the 2021 US Junior at The Country Club of North in Village of Pinehurst, NC on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Chris Keane/USGA)

The Crimson Tide are adding a duo who could make major contributions early. Nicholas Dunlap was named the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2021, a year where he won medalist honors at the US Junior Amateur, and is ranked third in the Golfweek Sagarin rankings. They also made the semifinals of the 2022 US Junior Amateur. Jonathan Griz, the top Recruit from South Carolina was a 2021 US Junior Amateur quarterfinalist and finished runner-up at the 2021 Junior Players Championship.

Josh Hill, Jean-Philippe Parr and Caleb Surratt, Tennessee



Caleb Surratt during the final round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club on March 19, 2022 in Graniteville, SC. (Photo by Montana Pritchard)

Caleb Surratt has put together an impressive resume heading to Knoxville. He’s ranked 21st in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and finished runner-up at the 2022 US Junior Amateur. He’s a two-time AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and is second in the Golfweek Sagar rankings. Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Parr has had a big summer himself, winning the Canadian Junior Boys title in August, which was his second consecutive win in the tournament. Hill is ranked 63rd in the WAGR and at 15 years old, Hill became the youngest player to ever win a professional golf tournament that awards Official World Golf Ranking points—claiming the title at the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour. They also made the cut in back-to-back weeks on the European Tour in January at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic.

Ben James and Bryan Lee, Virginia



Benjamin James accepts the Trophy for the Winner of the 2021 Junior Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course. Photo by Garry Smits/Florida Times-Union

Ben James is the top-ranked player in Golfweek’s Sagarin and the AJGA Rolex rankings. He played in the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship in June, where he shot 1 over and missed the cut, and is a three-time AJGA Rolex Junior All-American. Lee has a stout record of his own, earning AJGA Rolex All-American honors in 2021. The duo also played on the 2021 US Junior Ryder Cup team.

William Love, Duke



William Love (USA) tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the Terra Cotta Invitational, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Naples National Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The 2022 Winner of the 101st Georgia Amateur, William Love made the round of 16 at the 2022 US Junior Amateur. He was named Georgia state player of the year and helped his high school, Westminster, win the state championship as a senior.

Christiaan Maas and Keaton Vo, Texas



Keaton Vo lines up a putt during the final round of the UIL Class 5A State Boys golf Championship at White Wing Golf Club. (Photo: John Gutierrez/Special to American-Statesman)

Christiaan Mass is the top-ranked golfer from South Africa in the WAGR, coming in at No. 35. They won two matches at the US Junior Amateur and finished tied for fifth at the 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. For Keaton Vo, it was an impressive showing in the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes. In the second round, they set a scoring record with a 7-under round of 65. Both will have a chance to fill vacancies in the Defending national champions’ lineup.

Patton Samuels, Ole Miss



Patton Samuels tees off at the start of the second hole in a match between Clarksville Academy and Franklin Road Academy at Eastland Green Golf Course in Clarksville, Tenn.

Patton Samuels won two individual state championships in high school in Tennessee. He’s ranked 35th in the Golfweek Sagarin rankings and was the second-ranked Recruit coming out of Tennessee. They made it to match play in the US Junior Amateur.

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt



Wells Williams is hoping to arrive at Vanderbilt and make an immediate impact, similar to Gordon Sargent last year. He’s ranked 17th in the Golfweek Sagarin rankings and is the top-ranked golfer from Mississippi in the Class of 2022.