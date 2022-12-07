15 Best D&D Adventures You Can Finish In One Night

Many Dungeons and Dragons groups default to playing long campaigns composed of interlocking Adventures and running storylines. This can be a great way to play D&D, but it’s far from the only way. Some groups have rotating members or only meet every once in a while, making an episodic structure more optimal.





Luckily, there are hundreds of published D&D Adventures out there that accommodate just this style of play. These Adventures are designed to allow players to get a full experience in just one sitting, with story beats all wrapped up at the end. They work great as one-shots for groups who won’t necessarily play together again or to fill in a night when some players are missing.

Updated 1st of December by Isaac Williams:D&D is infamous for being a major time sink. Some groups, whether they’re novices or inexperienced, may prefer something they can do quickly without commitment. This list has been updated with even more Dungeons & Dragons Adventures that can be completed in a single session.

15/15 Kobold Hall Is A Great Starter Scenario

The introductory Adventure found in the Fourth Edition Dungeon Master’s Guide is short and sweet and delivers everything a good dungeon should. Characters are tasked with putting a stop to a series of Kobold raids by investigating their lair in the ruins of an old manor house. The kobolds utilize their pet drakes, along with darts and Boulder traps, to keep the characters at bay.

One of the adventure’s highlights is a tetherball-like game the kobolds play that involves trying to knock characters into a pit of slime with a heavy weight suspended from the ceiling. “Kobold High” culminates with a battle against a young white dragon, giving players a taste of one of the game’s most iconic monsters.

14/15 Death House Is A Brutal Dive Into Horror

“Death House” is an optional introductory adventure for Curse of Strahd. It’s included in an appendix rather than the book itself and can be played standalone without any connection to the campaign. PCs become trapped in a Haunted house and have to fight the Horrors within to escape.

“Death House” has an infamous reputation for its difficulty. It includes many Encounters that can be Lethal if the players make a single misstep. However, it can be played very briefly. The player characters can triumph and escape in a handful of hours. Alternatively, they’ll meet a Grim end before the night is out.

13/15 Goblin Arrows Can Easily Be Made To Stand On Its Own

Although “Goblin Arrows” is only the first chapter of the bigger 5th Edition adventure, The Lost Mines of Phandelver, it makes a great adventure on its own. The full Adventure has the characters escorting a shipment to the city of Phandalin on behalf of their patron, Gundren Rockseeker, when a goblin raiding party ambushes them.

To finish the Adventure in one night, the Dungeon Master can simply have Gundren be in the goblin Cave rather than needing to find him later. This small dungeon is surprisingly dense. Traps, terrain, and enemies within make it a great challenge for a single session.

12/15 Salvage Operation Is A Nautical In-And-Out

“Salvage Operation” is an unusual dungeon crawl from Ghosts of Saltmarsh. Every Adventure in the book is designed to be playable standalone, included in a pre-existing campaign, or strung together into a single narrative. “Salvage Operation” is one of the shortest Adventures in the book, but also one of the best.

The PCs travel to the derelict ship Emperor of the Waves, seeking a Magical lockbox. They’ll need to battle their way through the ship’s new occupants to find it. Once they have it, they need to make a mad dash to escape the ship before a Giant Octopus scuttles it. “Salvage Operation” can be light on roleplaying. Nevertheless, it is an excellent, short dungeon crawl with an epic set piece at the end.

11/15 Save The Holidays In The Longest Night

First published in Dragon Magazine and later reprinted in Dragon Magazine Annual, this holiday-themed Adventure is equal parts fun and challenging. “The Longest Night” features the Barony of Harkenwold, a small region beset by a red dragon named Cazakk the Blessed.

Each winter solstice, Cazakk flies throughout the Barony, collecting a tax of gifts like a twisted D&D parody of Santa Claus. The characters are tasked with slaying him. This will likely involve tracking him to his lair in an old watchtower. They will need to contend with dragonborn, abishai, and hoard scarabs to save the holiday.

10/15 The Ruins Of Castle Korvald Is Full Of Classic Enemies

Published in the 4E Sourcebook Draconomicon: Chromatic Dragons“The Ruins of Castle Korvald” has lots of iconic D&D monsters to fill out an evening of adventuring. The young white dragon Khekolak has taken up residence in a ruined castle and allied with a nearby orc tribe to take over the area.

The castle is located atop a mountain, so reaching it is a task all by itself, and falling is an ever-present danger. Along with the dragon and his orc allies, the castle is infested with carrion crawlers, gelatinous cubes, and ancient homunculi to keep characters on their toes.

9/15 A Most Potent Brew Is Designed As A Short Introduction

Often, a short, one-session Adventure can be a great way to introduce new players to Dungeons & Dragons. It lets them experience the fun of the game without committing to anything long-term. “A Most Potent Brew” is explicitly designed for this purpose. It’s available from author Richard Jansen-Parkes’ and Publisher Winghorn Press’ DM’s Guild pages.

Players go to exterminate some rats, only to wander into the ruins of a wizard’s tower. “A Most Potent Brew” manages to show some of the wacky, fantastical fun of D&D without making things too in-depth or difficult. It can be played in a handful of hours with only the D&D Basic Rules.

8/15 Negotiate A Truce In A Dish Best Served Cold

Functioning as an easy dovetail into the Storm King’s Thunder campaign, “A Dish Best Served Cold” turns the tables and has the characters working to broker peace between a town and their frost giant neighbors. A group of Monster Hunters called the Blood Riders kidnaps a young frost giant, endangering a long-lasting treaty between the Giants and the village of Stagwick.

The Adventure doesn’t lean too far in any one direction. It has elements of exploration, roleplaying, and combat. Despite that, it is very tightly woven. Players can enjoy every part of Dungeons & Dragons within a short, contained session.

7/15 Harried In Hillsfar Allows For Very Flexible Sessions

“Harried In Hillsfar” is a series of Adventurer’s League mini-adventures designed for very new characters. It deals with a series of odd occurrences near the town of Hillsfar, each related to D&D’s vicious demons.

Part of what makes “Harried in Hillsfar” good for single sessions is that it’s very flexible. It is made up of five mini-adventures that should take a group around an hour to complete. A DM can give players as many as they want within a single session, and it will end on a somewhat complete note even if they don’t manage all five.

6/15 In Volo’s Wake Is Fun Damage Control

Part of the Adventurers League lead-up to the release of Volo’s Guide to Monsters, “In Volo’s Wake” is made up of six mini-adventures. It takes place after the titular Volothamp Geddarm, commonly known as Volo, travels through the town of Phandalin doing research for his new book.

The book’s success brings a wave of tourism to Phandalin and heaps of trouble. It’s a unique premise that makes for a memorable adventure. The modular nature of this Adventure makes it easy to play for as little or as long as the group needs.

5/15 A Wizard Is Horror Through & Through

Despite its simple title, A Wizard is a terrifying Adventure scenario that is equal parts Alien and The Thing. The initial hook is familiar; go to the Evil wizard’s tower and defeat him to save the town. But what awaits the characters there is a den of Horror and monstrosities to terrify even the most seasoned adventurers.

The Adventure is written to be compatible with a variety of OSR games, so some tweaking may be necessary to adjust the stats to match any given system. Nevertheless, it’s more than possible to convert it to 5e while preserving the feel and theme of the adventure. A Wizard can be found on the designer’s itch.io page.

4/15 The Curse Of Dread Pirate Zarr Is Swashbuckling To The Max

This nautical-themed Adventure has the characters investigating the undead pirate Captain Zarr. He is wreaking his revenge on the town after its navy executed him, or so the story goes. The Dread Pirate himself has a fairly complex history to uncover, and it quickly becomes apparent that there is more to the story than the navy is letting on.

The Adventure is designed to be easily read on a Smartphone and contains very helpful and intuitive internal links to make navigation a breeze. It’s easy to run in a pinch without needing much preparation. The Curse of the Dread Pirate Zarr is available on itch.io.

3/15 Fiend Of Hollow Mine Can Be Done Quickly

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel contains Shorter Adventures than many others D&D premade anthology campaigns. Its Adventures introduce players to non-Western fantasy, using themes, folklore, and creatures from other cultures. “Fiend of Hollow Mine” is a moderately long Adventure in the book, but it can be finished in one night.

Players are tasked with undoing a Curse known as Sereno that is Killing people. To do so, they need to overcome a fiend called a tlacatecolo. The Adventure has social interaction, exploration, and its fair share of combat. It can be a slight squeeze to fit it all into one session, but it’s more than manageable.

2/15 1-6 Oozes In The Dark Is Short & Sweet

Oozes take center stage in this 5E hex-crawl, as the name suggests. The characters set out into a series of Caves in search of Treasure and are met with a colony of gray oozes intent on devouring them and their equipment. 1-6 Oozes in the dark creates a tense survival experience. However, it also pushes the PCs into action so they finish the Adventure expediently.

The module also contains a small random Encounter table to complicate travel between Cave entrances and a list of Treasures and notable locals. A beautiful print-and-play version can be found on itch.io, published by Deus Ex Minima.

1/15 Bakto’s Terrifying Cuisine Is A Culinary Masterpiece

Bakto’s Terrifying Cuisine is a comedic, food-themed mini-adventure. The characters must create an original dish to please the demon Bakto to escape certain death. Alternatively, they can attempt to deduce Bakto’s secret allergy and attempt to poison him.

Since this Adventure is written to be Mostly system neutral, it will need some small adjustments to use with 5E D&D. The Adventure is just two pages. However, it contains a 14-room dungeon, plus several random encounters. The printable adventure, which is designed to fold up like a diner menu, can be found on Roll 4 Tarrasque’s itch.io page.

