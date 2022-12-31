147-goal striker now ‘option to consider’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has to ‘consider’ Barcelona star Memphis Depay as an ‘option’ during the January window at Old Trafford, transfer Insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils are searching for a new center forward after Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Man United transfer news – Memphis Depay

According to BBC Sport journalist Simon StoneDepay has been mentioned as a potential target for Manchester United on a number of occasions.

He suggests the striker’s availability means ten Hag could look to strike a deal before the January window slams shut at the end of the month.

But Manchester United are not the only club mulling over whether to offer Depay a way out of Barcelona as Spanish sources, via Sports Witnesshave Revealed offers are on the table amid additional interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Juventus.

Despite facing stiff competition, the Red Devils appear to be at the front of the queue to sign the Netherlands international as they have already attempted to close the deal after it became clear his current employers are wanting to cut ties.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told GiveMeSport that Depay would be attracted to working under fellow countryman ten Hag at Old Trafford.

What has Dean Jones said about Depay?

Jones believes Manchester United have a limited number of transfer targets due to the club being keen to only negotiate loan arrivals.

But, with that being the case, the journalist feels Depay must be considered by the Red Devils during the winter window.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “There are just so few options to take on a loan that you know can change your team.

“That’s why Memphis Depay has to be an option that you would consider at this stage.”

Would Depay be a good signing for Man United?

There is no doubt that Depay is dangerous in the final third of the pitch as he has scored 147 goals over the course of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt.

But the 28-year-old’s previous struggles in the Premier League should not be overlooked as his initial spell with Manchester United, following a £31 million move from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, did not go to plan.

Depay only found the back of the net seven times in 53 appearances for the Red Devils and that is an underwhelming figure.

It seems the Manchester United supporters would rather ten Hag move on to alternative targets as they have begged them not to seal the Barcelona man’s return to Old Trafford.

The last thing ten Hag wants to do is create a divide between his Squad and the fanbase, so he may be better off holding back from striking a deal for Depay.

