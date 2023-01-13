14-year-old Slovakia forward scores Michigan goal at Women’s U-18 Worlds

Nela Lopusanova is just 14 years old, but the Slovakian forward is on her way to turning the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship into her personal highlight reel.

Her biggest moment came in her biggest game so far, scoring a lacrosse-style goal, called “The Michigan,” against Sweden in the first period of a quarterfinal game at Ostersund Arena in Ostersund, Sweden on Thursday.

The goal is an ode to Mike Legg, former University of Michigan hockey player and pioneer of the lacrosse-style goal after famously pulling it off in an NCAA Tournament game in 1996,

Lopusanova skated behind the Sweden net, and in one fluid motion scooped the puck up on the blade of her stick and tucked it under the crossbar, above the right shoulder of goalie Felicia Frank.

Tweet from @IIHFHockey: MICHIGANNNNNNN🔥🇸🇰Of course it had to be Nela Lopusanova! @HockeySlovakia #U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/kronTWtjDE

The goal was her tournament-best seventh in four games. She also leads all players with 10 points.

Did we mention she’s just 14 years old?

The Michigan moment has been building for Lopusanova. She had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win against Japan in Slovakia’s tournament opener Sunday. One day later she scored a hat trick and had an assist in a 4-1 win against Switzerland. Then she had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against Czechia on Wednesday as Slovakia finished the preliminary round 3-0-0-0.

“I’m amazed.” Lopusanova told the IIHF website after the win against Switzerland. “I’m glad I could help out the team as much as I could. I can’t really explain it in words. I’m just very happy.”

Slovakia lost 6-1 to Sweden, ending its tournament, but Lopusanova’s play will remain with us a long time.