14 Utah Football Set To Host Stanford For Senior Night

THE GAME

The No. 14 University of Utah Football team is set to host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Nov. 12 for its final home game of the 2022 season. The game, which is set for an 8 pm MT kick on ESPN, is Utah’s annual Senior Night.

FOLLOW ALONG

HOME SWEET HOME

Utah is 111-36 (.755) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present) and is 83-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham round. The Utes have four undefeated home seasons under Whittingham (2008, 6-0; 2009, 6-0; 2019, 7-0; 2021, 6-0). Utah has also won 24 of its last 25 home games, including a streak of 13 in a row (Dec. 5, 2020-present), which is the second-longest streak in the Whittingham era. The Longest streak since 2005 was 21 games from Sept. 15, 2007 to Oct. 23, 2010.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Utah is only allowing 16.6 first downs per game while producing 25.7.

• Utah is Bowl eligible for the 14th time in the Whittingham era.

• Through nine games, Utah ranks 12th nationally in scoring offense (39.0 ppg).

• Utah’s defense has gained 19 turnovers this season, ranking 13th in the FBS.

• Utah is currently controlling the ball for 33:40 per game, ranking ninth in the country.

NEED TO KNOW

• Utah is currently 58-43 (.574) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.

• Through nine games, Utah is leading the Pac-12 in fourth down conversion percentage defense (.294), first Downs defense (150), punt return defense (0.60), time of possession (33:40), total defense (344.7 ) and turnovers gained (19).

• Utah is the only team in the Pac-12 to rank in the top-35 nationally in both total defense and total offense.

• Utah has scored 40+ points in three of the last five games and has reached the 30-point mark in seven total.

• Utah has produced 232 total first downs, which ranks ninth in the FBS and third in the Pac-12.

• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.

• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.

• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.

• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 75 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.