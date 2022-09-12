#14 Utah Football Set For Saturday Night Battle vs. San Diego State
Football
THE GAME
The No. 14 The University of Utah Utes are set to host the San Diego State Aztecs for its annual Ute Proud game on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will kick off in Rice-Eccles Stadium at 8 pm MT on ESPN2.
FOLLOW ALONG
HOME SWEET HOME
Utah is 107-36 (.748) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present), recording its 100th win in the historic stadium in 2020. Utah is 79-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham era, including four undefeated home seasons in 2008 (6-0), 2009 (6-0), 2019 (7-0) and 2021 (6-0). Utah has won 20 of its last 21 home games, which includes a streak of 11 in a row from Oct. 6, 2018 – Nov. 30, 2019.
BY THE NUMBERS
• Utah has won nine straight games inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.
• Saturday’s game vs. San Diego State will be the 16th between the two teams in Rice-Eccles Stadium.
• With a win on Saturday, the Utes will have 300 all-time wins against Mountain West opponents.
• Utah ranks ninth nationally and second in the Pac-12 in scoring offense (49.5) through two games.
• Utah’s 73-7 win over Southern Utah marked Kyle Whittingham‘s 230th win at Utah (Asst. & HC).
NEED TO KNOW
• Utah is 28-4 in regular season non-conference games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 and is 19-0 at home during that era.
• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.
• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.
• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.
• The Utes had 13 student-athletes earn preseason All-Pac-12, tying for a league-high six first-team selections in Cole Bishop (S), Braeden Daniels (OL), Van Fillinger (DE), Brant Kuithe (YOU), Clark Phillips III (CB) and Tavion Thomas (RB).
• Utah ranked No. 7 in the Preseason AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.
• Utah is 63-22 when ranked in the AP Poll during the Kyle Whittingham round.
• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 71 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the expansion of the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.