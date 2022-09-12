14 Utah Football Set For Saturday Night Battle vs. San Diego State

THE GAME

The No. 14 The University of Utah Utes are set to host the San Diego State Aztecs for its annual Ute Proud game on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will kick off in Rice-Eccles Stadium at 8 pm MT on ESPN2.

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can get behind the scenes views and live updates during all games this season on social media by following the Utes on Twitter (@Utah_Football | @UtahAthletics) and Instagram (@UtahFootball | @UtahAthletics), and by visiting www.UtahUtes.com. Fans can also search #GOUTES and #UBOYZ on social media for conversations about Utah Football.

HOME SWEET HOME

Utah is 107-36 (.748) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present), recording its 100th win in the historic stadium in 2020. Utah is 79-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham era, including four undefeated home seasons in 2008 (6-0), 2009 (6-0), 2019 (7-0) and 2021 (6-0). Utah has won 20 of its last 21 home games, which includes a streak of 11 in a row from Oct. 6, 2018 – Nov. 30, 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Utah has won nine straight games inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

• Saturday’s game vs. San Diego State will be the 16th between the two teams in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

• With a win on Saturday, the Utes will have 300 all-time wins against Mountain West opponents.

• Utah ranks ninth nationally and second in the Pac-12 in scoring offense (49.5) through two games.

• Utah’s 73-7 win over Southern Utah marked Kyle Whittingham ‘s 230th win at Utah (Asst. & HC).