14 Utah Football Heads To Washington State For Thursday Night Game

THE GAME

The No. 14 University of Utah Football team is set for a Thursday night Matchup in the Pacific Northwest, taking on the Washington State Cougars on Thursday, Oct. 27. The game will kick off at 8 pm MT, airing on FS1.

FOLLOW ALONG

ON THE ROAD

The Utes are 254-260-12 all-time when playing on the road, including a 24-24 record in regular season conference games since joining the Pac-12 – only losing four games in the Pac-12 on the road since 2019. Utah’s last win over Washington State in Pullman was in 2011 when Ute kicker Coleman Petersen kicked a 38-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Utes past the Cougars 30-27.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Utah’s game against the Cougars will be the Utes’ 100th as a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

• Utah is 10-4 in weeknight (Thursday/Friday) regular season Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.

• Head Coach Kyle Whittingham is one win away from 150 career victories.

• Utah ranks 11th in the FBS in scoring offense, averaging 40.7 points per game.

• Through seven games, Utah’s defense leads the Pac-12 in first downs defense (122).

NEED TO KNOW

• Utah is currently 56-43 (.565) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.

• The Utes are 20-1 in regular season Pac-12 games when they score 40-or-more points.

• Through seven games, Utah leads the Pac-12 in first downs defense (122), passing yards allowed (208.1), punt return defense (2.33), time of possession (32:51) and total defense (350.1).

• Utah Ranks 11th in the FBS in team passing efficiency (163.66), sitting in second in the Pac-12 with Utah’s defense ranking 10th nationally in passes intercepted (10).

• Utah ranked No. 7 in the Preseason AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.

• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.

• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.

• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.

• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 74 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.