14 PBC Volleyball Players Named Academic All-District
AUGUSTA, GA — Fourteen Peach Belt Conference volleyball players have been named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators. All fourteen players are now eligible for consideration for the Academic All-America team.
Young Harris led the PBC with four selections while Lander and Flagler had three each. Georgia College & State University and USC Aiken each had two players named to the team.
The 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. The player must also be a sophomore in Athletic and academic Eligibility and have spent at least one full calendar year at their current institution.
Jordan Berglin Flagler College
Molly Boyd Flagler College
Kennedy Muff Flagler College
Emily Long Georgia College & State University
Callie Miller Georgia College & State University
Maddie Moss Lander University
Patricia Pantoja Lander University
Madilyn Reed Lander University
Kari Mercer University of South Carolina Aiken
Abbie Schad University of South Carolina Aiken
By Bernis Young Harris College
Alex Boydstone Young Harris College
Lily Hidalgo Young Harris College
Lorin Tidick Young Harris College