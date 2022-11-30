14 PBC Volleyball Players Named Academic All-District

AUGUSTA, GA — Fourteen Peach Belt Conference volleyball players have been named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators. All fourteen players are now eligible for consideration for the Academic All-America team.

Young Harris led the PBC with four selections while Lander and Flagler had three each. Georgia College & State University and USC Aiken each had two players named to the team.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. The player must also be a sophomore in Athletic and academic Eligibility and have spent at least one full calendar year at their current institution.

Jordan Berglin Flagler College

Molly Boyd Flagler College

Kennedy Muff Flagler College

Emily Long Georgia College & State University

Callie Miller Georgia College & State University

Maddie Moss Lander University

Patricia Pantoja Lander University

Madilyn Reed Lander University

Kari Mercer University of South Carolina Aiken

Abbie Schad University of South Carolina Aiken

By Bernis Young Harris College

Alex Boydstone Young Harris College

Lily Hidalgo Young Harris College

Lorin Tidick Young Harris College