14 Orange Schools students earn first-place honors in PTA Reflections Art Program

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – The Orange Schools PTA recognized Talented students from across the school district who submitted 55 entries in the annual PTA Reflections Art Program.

The ceremony was held Nov. 16 in the Orange High School auditorium.

Fourteen students whose 15 works of art were selected for first-place honors move on to the state competition in Columbus. The projects will be on display at the Orange branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library in the coming weeks.

The first-place winners were Emily Kanengeiser, Visual Arts, Special Artist, High School; Raina Patel, Visual Arts, Middle School; Cecilia Cirino, Literature and Visual Arts, Intermediate; Tatev Sargsyan, Literature, High School; Benjamin Clayton, Literature, Middle School; Sanay Moghekar, Photography, Intermediate; Quriah Jarvis, Visual Arts, High School; Mila Gehrmann, Photography, Middle School; Frankie Lachina, Photography, Intermediate; Shyla S. Sivalingam, Music Composition, Primary; Chloe Kerkheide, Photography, Primary; Avery Schechter, Visual Arts, Primary; Yale Campbell, Film, Intermediate; and Meghan Zuccaro, Photography, High School.

Moreland Hills Elementary School kindergartner Chloe Kerkheide was thrilled to learn her photo titled “Animal Whisperer,” pictured to the left, won a first-place ribbon in the Primary Photography category and earned her a medal in the annual PTA Reflections Art competition. She also received Honorable Mention in the Primary Visual Arts Category. (Photo Courtesy of Orange City Schools)

Each year students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit projects that are reflective of a pre-selected theme and represent the art categories of literature, photography, music, film and visual arts. This year’s theme was “Show Your Voice!”

First-place winners at the state level will advance to the national competition.

Local Judges included Mary Slater, Elizabeth Glorioso, Laura Lash and Allison Urban.

The event was emceed by Orange Councilwoman Staci Adelman Vincent and coordinated by the PTA Reflections Committee co-chairs, including parents Michelle Feinberg, Nirupama Mulherkar and Maria Hanley, with assistance from Orange Elementary and Middle School PTA Vice President Michele Gehrmann.

These Orange High School students involved in the Male Minority Leaders organization showed their support for the White Ribbon Campaign by participating in a Rally in downtown Cleveland Nov. 18. (Photo Courtesy of Orange City Schools)

Donning the White Ribbon

Orange High School students involved in the Male Minority Leaders organization showed their support for the White Ribbon Campaign by wearing white ties and participating in a Rally in downtown Cleveland Nov. 18. The White Ribbon Campaign encourages all to take a strong, positive and public stance against violence towards women, significant others and children.

OHS students Alex Khouli and Daniel Roberts spoke at the public Rally downtown.

Under the guidance of Advisers Ship Collins and Ashen Ward, the Male Minority Leaders students involved in the White Ribbon Campaign were Justice Abernathy, David Austin, Michael Adams, Terrance Davis, Jr., Cameron Evans, Samuel Gissentaner, David Golden, Jimmy Hill, Isaiah Jackson, James Jordan, Alex Khouli, Blake Lewis, Daniel Roberts, Michael Roberts, Abdulraheem Taraben and Donelle Taylor Blackwell.

The Healthy Fathering Collaborative of Greater Cleveland and the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center encourage all men to promote healthy, non-violent relationships by wearing a white tie or ribbon on a specific day to show their support for the cause.

The DVCAC is a nonprofit agency providing emergency services to victims of violence through a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention, shelter, judicial advocacy, support groups and community education.

Winter concerts slated

The Orange High School Winter Choir and Orchestra Concert is set for Dec. 6, and the Brady Middle School Winter Band Concert will be Dec. 9.

Both concerts begin at 7 pm and will be held in the OHS auditorium, 32000 Chagrin Blvd.