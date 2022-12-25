Who has time to read everything these days? Certainly not you, and definitely not me. We are busy people. And that’s OK.

But that’s where this Handy primer comes in. We compiled some of our favorite features from 2022 — stories that cover major championships, pioneering country clubs, heartbreaking tales, improbable journeys and more — to put in one place for your viewing pleasure.

So scroll through, find one you like and dive in. If nothing else, it will serve as a convenient distraction from those family members you need a break from.

14 of our favorite GOLF features you might have missed in 2022

Mito Pereira’s heartbreaking PGA finish doesn’t tell the full story, by Dylan Dethier

Mito Pereira held the PGA Championship lead on the 72nd hole. Then he made a double bogey. Here’s what happened before — and what came after.

After chaotic week, LIV Golf has professional game in disarray. What’s next?, by Sean Zak

The golf world changed immeasurably this week, both at the LIV Golf Invitational, in London, and at PGA Tour headquarters, in Florida.

They had never touched a golf club. This college team took a chance on him anyway, by Josh Sens

Golf takes those who play it on improbable journeys. But few paths are more unlikely than the one Patrick Rukundo took to pick up a club.

What makes the US Adaptive Open different? Everything … and nothing, by James Colgan

The US Adaptive Open is surely unlike any golf tournament you’ve seen. Except, that is, in all the ways that matter.

How Golf Channel’s “Live From” comes to life: Inside golf fans’ cult-favorite TV show, by James Colgan

“Live From” is must-watch TV for major-loving golf fans, but at the US Open, it’s clear the magic stretches far beyond just the set.

The Live From production meeting. James Colgan/GOLF



Tiger Woods’ emotional St. Andrews walk was a reminder of the end — and the beginning, by Dylan Dethier

Tiger Woods grew teary-eyed as he walked over the Swilcan Bridge and up the 18th hole at the Old Course. Here’s what that meant.

Why this pioneering golf course is focusing on access just as much as design, by Josh Berhow

The Loop at Chaska was built to be affordable, compelling, fun and playable for those with and without disabilities.

When LIV Golf and Trump converge, sports and politics are inextricable, by Alan Bastable

If history is any measure, it’s not hard to imagine President Trump making a Sunday-evening cameo on the 18th green at this week’s LIV event.

A viewing box by the 16th tee at the LIV Golf event at Trump Bedminster this week. Alan Bastable



How a wacky swing theory turned an NBA Hall-of-Famer into a Long Drive champ, by Zephyr Melton

Rick Barry is best known for his Hall of Fame NBA career, but he’s also an accomplished Long Drive competitor. Here’s how.

This common golf-bag organizing mistake could be damaging your clubs, by Ryan Barath

Properly organizing your golf bag will make your clubs easy to find and access. It also can prevent club damage.

With Justin Thomas’ input, Titleist Pursuing the ‘perfect’ iron design, by Jonathan Wall

Does the perfect iron exist? With a new tour program leading the way, Titleist believes it’s a real possibility.

A look at several original protoype Irons made for two-time major Winner Justin Thomas. Jonathan Wall/GOLF



How The Country Club is building a Legacy that’s about more than just golf, by Jessica Marksbury

Thanks to forward-thinking GM and COO Kristen LaCount, The Country Club has formed lasting ties with a local teen center.

‘The best day of my life’: How a father and son found Masters magic at Augusta National, by James Colgan

Masters magic is real. Just ask Andy Colgan, who found a hefty dose of it during his first trip to Augusta National Monday.

‘I basically sucked at golf’: This US Open journey is one of the most improbable, by Nick Piastowski

This US Open journey is one of the most improbable. Here’s the story of Ben Silverman, who says he once “basically sucked at golf.”

How self-help books powered this college freshman to historic round, by Jack Hirsh

In his first-ever NCAA round, LaSalle freshman Kevin Lydon went unthinkably low. Here’s the pre-tournament prep that helped him do it.