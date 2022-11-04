14 confusing equipment terms, explained | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

I’ve often referred to our meetings with equipment company’s R&D teams as like going to a Physics class. It can also, at times, be akin to a foreign language class. The terminology of golf equipment can be as daunting as a long iron over water. For the gearhead looking to expand their knowledge base or those simply seeking to be more knowledgeable on the topic of golf equipment, we’ve compiled 14 of the more common—and often confusing—equipment terms and tried to explain them in their simplest, easiest -to-understand way. We won’t have a final exam but if you read below closely you’ll be speaking fluent equipment-talk in no time.