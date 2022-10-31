14 boys soccer players from WPIAL Garner all-state honors

By:



Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski controls the ball against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson.

The Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state team Sunday night.

Fourteen WPIAL players made the list, including several whose teams are still alive in the WPIAL playoffs.

The selections are:

• Anders Bordoy, Kiski Area

• Carlo Denis, Greensburg Central Catholic

• Dan Gormley, South Fayette

• Kaiden Fischer, South Park

• Will Gruca, Ambridge

• Ryan Hanes, Deer Lakes

• Alex Hauskrecht, Winchester Thurston

• Colton Hudson, Franklin Regional

• Ryan Kopay, Moon

• Milo Larson, Allderdice

• Beaux Lizewski, Seneca Valley

• Connor Oros, Seneca Valley

• Lucas Pittman, Plum

• Colin Westerberg, Fox Chapel

Lizewski also made the list last year. He and Oros have led Seneca Valley back to the WPIAL 4A semifinals as the Raiders seek a third straight title. They will play Fox Chapel and Westerberg Tuesday night.

Denis leads the WPIAL with 52 goals.

Fischer and Hanes will also meet in the 2A semifinals Monday night, while Gruca-powered Ambridge will take on Plum and Pittman in a 3A semifinal.

Kopay has helped Moon, the top seed in 3A, reach the semis.

