14 awesome items we love

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

Playing in a golf outing is always a guaranteed good time — and the experience gets even sweeter when there’s a goodie bag of giveaways that features an item you’ll actually use.

While we’ll never turn up our nose at free gear, when it comes to golf outing gifts, you’d ideally love to have something cool, functional, and somewhat unexpected.

In short: if the item is something you’d have no problem buying for yourself, you’ve hit the golf-outing-gift sweet spot. The 14 items below tick all of those boxes. Whether you’re shopping for your next outing or simply seeking the perfect holiday gift for the avid golfer in your life, click the link to buy your favorite items now.

BEST GOLF OUTING GIFTS FOR 2022

Phone Caddy

We use our phones for everything these days, from listening to music, measuring yardage, and yes, even calls! Keep yours within easy reach at all times with this Handy phone caddy, which attaches easily to your cart.

Phone Caddy
Fully adjustable phone holder for golf carts
Phone slides in and out effortlessly for quick access to your phone
Fits smart phones with 4″- 7″ screens
Fits all golf carts
Durable, high impact plastic
Includes microfiber bag with drawstring

VIBE Tumble/Bluetooth Speaker

Combining two of our favorite things: an insulated cup and a wireless speaker. You will love the VIBE.

VIBE – 18oz Tumbler With Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker
Whether it's some white claws and Fergie by the pool or Luke Combs and Coronas by the beach, the VIBE is the good times tumbler. It's time you got a tumbler for something you enjoy, one that lets you set the pace and decide the mood with your own drinks and your favorite music. The VIBE Tumbler is the same design you know, and love reimagined in 12 breathtaking colors. With the addition of a detachable waterproof hi-fidelity speaker the VIBE lets you create your perfect combination of drinks and music to fit your daily vibe.

Adult Caddy Uniform

Customize this uniform for a Halloween costume everyone will remember — or a super-unique keepsake that every recipient will treasure.

Caddy Uniform – Adult Sizes With Custom Name and Number
The adult caddy uniform! Each uniform comes with a personalized nameplate and number. Those will be on removable velcro patches. These are perfect for Halloween, golf outings, family portraits, personal use and more.

Caddy Bib

Not ready for a full jumpsuit? This customizable caddy bib makes a fun and memorable gift.

White Caddy Bib (Custom Name)
Look the part to be the part! Get your caddy bib and slap your (player's) name on it. This bib is one size fits most from an adult small to adult XL.

Ball marker

An ever-popular golf outing gift, this ball marker sets itself apart with its unique three-rail design.

3 RAIL + COIN
Make more putts with the Revolutionary 3 dimensional On Point ball marker!
TWO markers in ONE – The only patented 3 Dimensional Dome marker and coin marker
Permitted under the rules of golf by the USGA and R&A
Improves your set-up, alignment and distance control
Increases your ability to "see" the line
Creates "tunnel vision" – intensifies you focus and concentration
Helps you read the greens and sink more putts
Great for tournaments, events, and every day use
Become a more confident putter and shoot lower scores

Do

What’s more useful than teas? This custom Western Birch offering adds a bit of pizazz to a golf-gift staple.

Western Birch Custom GOLF Tees
"The king of the Indestructible wooden golf tee, in my experience, is the Western Birch golf tee."
– Bag of 50 Tees
– Premium White Birch Hardwood
– Thicker Shank Golf Tee creating more durability
– Length – 2 3/4 Inch
– Loud & Proud
These tees are a favorite of GOLF Senior Writer Michael Bamberger.

Birdie Juice Hat

GOLF’s popular Birdie Juice gear flies off the shelves, and with cool merch like these stylish rope hats, it’s easy to see why.

Birdie Juice Script Rope Hat – White/Green
Sometimes all you need is a little birdie juice to jumpstart your round. That's the best advice Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz have to offer a golfer. If you know, you know. Now you can celebrate your Birdie Juice love with this new rope hat, featuring "Birdie Juice" in seasonal green script stitching, a mesh backing and a snapback enclosure.

Birdie Juice Towel

When you’re ready to get amongst it, you need a solid accessory. This cool towel is the perfect choice.

Birdie Juice Towel
If you're going to make birdies, you need to wipe your Clubs clean with a birdie juice towel. This is more than a mantra for Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, represented on both sides of the towel, it's a lifestyle.

Grooves Brush

Everyone needs one, but not everyone has one, making a good club scrubber the perfect golf outing gift. You can’t go wrong with the Grooveit brush, which easily attaches to your golf bag.

Grooves Brush
FEATURES
Heavy-duty nylon bristles with a 3-year replacement warranty
The self-contained tube holds water or cleaning solution
Holds enough liquid to last multiple rounds and refills easily
The unique magnetic securing system allows secure attachment to the golf bag
The magnetic system also allows cord-free mobility to use away from the golf bag
High-quality Magnets that will last the lifetime of the grooveit brush
Lightweight, yet extremely rugged and durable
﻿Ensures maximum backspin, distance, and accuracy
Ergonomically designed pistol grip
Attaches to golf bag with high -quality mini carabiner

Divot tool

Divot tools are another popular giveaway, but how about one that does six things instead of just one? That’s what we call a great golf outing gift.

6-in-1 Divot Tool
The Birdicorn Divot Tool has 6 distinct functions in 1 sleek design to help Golfers of all skill levels
Fix ball marks, draw a line on your golf ball, practice your putting, open bottles, hold your favorite birdicoin, and keep your grips dry
All tools include a neutral colored bird coin. Tools are also designed to fit your favorite existing 1″ coin

Cooler bag

Cooler bags are always a great choice for golf outing gifts, and this one is the perfect size.

Malibu 6/12-Pack Pouch
The Pouch is the all-purpose, compact, and convenient cooler made to be used with or without ice so that no matter the road ahead, a cold one's always within reach.
Key Features
Keeps drinks cold for up to 7 hours without ice
Keeps drinks cold all day with ice
Designed to fit a 6 pack of bottles, a 12 pack of standard or slim cans, or Loose drinks
Features 4 versatile storage pockets
Premium Removable Shoulder Strap
Made for convenience, ease of use. Just slide in a 6 pack or a 12 pack and enjoy!
Extremely lightweight, adds virtually no weight to the case
Machine Washable (Air Dry)
Can use with a Kanga Beer Block to enhance performance
Perfect for beaches, boating, Adventures

Hats

Golf is life. Who’s going to disagree with that?

'GOLF is Life' Relaxed Hat
GOLF is more than a game. GOLF is life. This hat is a not-so-subtle reminder of that fact. This relaxed fit hat is one-size-fits-all with an adjustable strap in the back.

Insulated cup

You can’t beat a YETI. At 26 ounces, this cup is the ideal capacity and boasts a no-spill cap with a straw.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Stackable Cup with Straw Lid
The Yeti Rambler 26 oz. Cup is built for big gulps from dawn 'til dusk. It's sized perfectly for anything you throw at it. Large swigs of water, XL smoothies, fewer refills, and retaining every degree of your drink's temp, especially when you're far too busy kickin' back around the fire. Plus, it's topped with our fan-favorite Straw Lid so you can say Goodbye to single-use plastic straws. Rambler Straw Lids are built to last and have a molded-in stopper that holds your straw safely in place. Rambler Lids, it's shatter-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and completely free of BPA.

Distance-measuring device

This Handy distance-measuring device can clip on to your bag or belt loop, offering hands-free yardage to a variety of targets.

Izzo Swami KISS Golf
Does your game need a little more precision? Than the new Swami Kiss is the perfect product for you! It's simple, sleek design fits perfectly in your hand, and is perfect for a handheld golf GPS rangefinder. The Swami Kiss was designed to simply set the GPS mode, stick it to the cart and just play! The device is capable of displaying yardage in 2 different ways; the standard Front, Center & Back display, or a new, more Simple Mode that displays yardage to the Center of the green only, with Front & Back distances on the next screen. With more than 38,000 preloaded global course maps, the Swami Kiss Golf GPS Rangefinder provides accurate distances to the front, center and back of the green, as well as layup and carry distances to hazards and doglegs. There are no annual subscription fees and course map additions and updates are free of charge and easy to do! The Swami Kiss Golf GPS Rangefinder has a long lasting battery that will last at least 12 hours while golfing.