13 Volleyball Sweeps UConn For 14th Straight Win

OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 13 Creighton Volleyball clinched a bye to the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament with a 3-0 win over Connecticut on Sunday, Nov. 6. Scores of the match in Creighton’s sixth straight sweep were 25-23, 25-15, 25-21.

Creighton (22-3, 14-0 BIG EAST) has now won 25 straight regular-season BIG EAST matches since falling at UConn on Oct. 16, 2021. CU’s 14-match win streak is tied for fourth-longest in program history.

Sophomore at Creighton Norah Sis led all players with 18 kills, while Classmate Kendra Wait turned in her 16th double-double of the fall with 42 assists and 11 digs. Kiana Schmitt continued to dominate at the net, hitting .600 and finishing with 10 kills and a match-best six blocks. The Bluejays hit .284 and recorded 48 kills, three aces, 55 digs and eight blocks.

UConn, which had won eight straight since losing to Creighton on Oct. 7, fell to 14-11 and is 8-6 in league play. The Huskies were paced by 10 kills on .346 hitting by Allie Garland. All-BIG EAST outside hitter Caylee Parker hit -.067 in 30 swings and finished with five kills and 10 digs.

More to come…