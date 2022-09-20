#13 Utah Football Opens Pac-12 Play At Arizona State
Football
THE GAME
The No. 13 University of Utah Football team will open conference play on the road, taking on Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Tempe, Ariz. The Utes will kick off at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN.
FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can get behind the scenes views and live updates during all games this season on social media by following the Utes on Twitter (@Utah_Football | @UtahAthletics) and Instagram (@UtahFootball | @UtahAthletics), and by visiting www.UtahUtes.com. Fans can also search #GOUTES and #UBOYZ on social media for conversations about Utah Football.
ON THE ROAD
Utah is 253-259-12 all-time when playing on the road, including a 22-23 record in regular season conference games since joining the Pac-12, only losing three games in Pac-12 road games the last three seasons. Utah’s last win in Tempe against Arizona State came in 2016 when the Utes won 49-26 after quarterback Troy Williams threw for a career-high 296 yards and four touchdowns.
BY THE NUMBERS
• With a win at Arizona State, the Utes would improve to 54-42 all-time in Pac-12 play.
• Saturday’s game against the Sun Devils is the 33rd in the series’ history.
• Utah has won four out of the last six games against Arizona State.
• Utah ranks second in the FBS in passing defense with opponents averaging 90.0 per game.
• Through three games, Utah leads the Pac-12 in rushing offense (216.7).
NEED TO KNOW
• Utah enters conference play leading the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed (90.0), rushing offense (216.7), team passing efficiency defense (80.85) and total defense (236.3).
• The Utes are the only team in the Pac-12 currently ranked in the top-25 in both scoring offense (15th in FBS, 44.7 ppg) and scoring defense (24th in FBS, 14.3 ppg allowed) and is one of 10 Power Five programs ranked in both.
• The Utes are 4-7 all-time in conference openers since joining the Pac-12 and are 8-9 in conference openers in the Kyle Whittingham Round.
• Utah is 64-22 when ranked in the AP Poll during the Kyle Whittingham round.
• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.
• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.
• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.
• Utah ranked No. 7 in the Preseason AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.
• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 72 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the expansion of the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.