13 Utah Football Opens Pac-12 Play At Arizona State

THE GAME

The No. 13 University of Utah Football team will open conference play on the road, taking on Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Tempe, Ariz. The Utes will kick off at 8:30 pm MT on ESPN.

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can get behind the scenes views and live updates during all games this season on social media by following the Utes on Twitter (@Utah_Football | @UtahAthletics) and Instagram (@UtahFootball | @UtahAthletics), and by visiting www.UtahUtes.com. Fans can also search #GOUTES and #UBOYZ on social media for conversations about Utah Football.

ON THE ROAD

Utah is 253-259-12 all-time when playing on the road, including a 22-23 record in regular season conference games since joining the Pac-12, only losing three games in Pac-12 road games the last three seasons. Utah’s last win in Tempe against Arizona State came in 2016 when the Utes won 49-26 after quarterback Troy Williams threw for a career-high 296 yards and four touchdowns.

BY THE NUMBERS

• With a win at Arizona State, the Utes would improve to 54-42 all-time in Pac-12 play.

• Saturday’s game against the Sun Devils is the 33rd in the series’ history.

• Utah has won four out of the last six games against Arizona State.

• Utah ranks second in the FBS in passing defense with opponents averaging 90.0 per game.

• Through three games, Utah leads the Pac-12 in rushing offense (216.7).