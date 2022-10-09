13 UNCG Squeaks by VMI Men’s Soccer 1-0

Next Game: at Liberty 10/11/2022 | 7 p.m October 11 (Tue) / 7 pm at Liberty History

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI men’s soccer team played one of its best games of the season Saturday, narrowly falling to #13 UNC Greensboro (UNCG) 1-0 in Southern Conference play on Patchin Field.

The Keydet defense held the #7 team in the Nation in total goals to just one on the afternoon.

How it happened :

Ismail El Harchi knocked in a rebound off a free kick from JC Ngando at the 18:53 mark

The Keydets fired five shots on the day, three by Viktor Petrusevsky

Petrusevski had an attempt to tie the game from over 40 yards out as the clock ran down but his attempt went left of the goal

Inside the numbers

Senior goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun made eight stops for VMI

made eight stops for VMI Both teams were credited with four shots after intermission

UNCG defeated VMI 7-0 a season ago

The Spartans rank #13 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer poll, and No. 22 in the College Soccer News poll

Next Time:

The Keydets travel to local Rival Liberty University Tuesday evening for a 7 pm Matchup in Lynchburg, Va.