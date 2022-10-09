#13 UNCG Squeaks by VMI Men’s Soccer 1-0
LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI men’s soccer team played one of its best games of the season Saturday, narrowly falling to #13 UNC Greensboro (UNCG) 1-0 in Southern Conference play on Patchin Field.
The Keydet defense held the #7 team in the Nation in total goals to just one on the afternoon.
How it happened:
- Ismail El Harchi knocked in a rebound off a free kick from JC Ngando at the 18:53 mark
- The Keydets fired five shots on the day, three by Viktor Petrusevsky
- Petrusevski had an attempt to tie the game from over 40 yards out as the clock ran down but his attempt went left of the goal
Inside the numbers
- Senior goalkeeper Gabe Calhoun made eight stops for VMI
- Both teams were credited with four shots after intermission
- UNCG defeated VMI 7-0 a season ago
- The Spartans rank #13 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer poll, and No. 22 in the College Soccer News poll
Next Time:
The Keydets travel to local Rival Liberty University Tuesday evening for a 7 pm Matchup in Lynchburg, Va.