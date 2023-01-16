13 ranked teams fell last weekend in wild and historic fashion

Kentucky knocked off Tennessee on the road in what was the first of 11 upsets on Saturday across college basketball. (AP/Wade Payne)

Outside of the top four teams, which once again remained strong, last weekend was a wild and historic one in men’s college basketball.

The sport is about as unpredictable as it’s been in recent years, which is setting up for a fun final few months before the NCAA tournament come March.

Here’s everything you missed in Week 10 of the season, and the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

11 ranked teams lose in chaotic Saturday

Saturday was, well, chaotic.

Eleven different ranked teams all lost on Saturday, which tied an AP poll record dating back nearly 12 years, according to ESPN.

First, Kentucky knocked off No. 5 Tennessee 63-56. The win was a big one for the Wildcats, who have struggled so far this season and dealt with serious injury problems. Both guard Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin returned, and they — along with star Oscar Tshiebwe — picked up what is by far their biggest win of the season.

“I haven’t lost faith in any of these guys,” Kentucky Coach John Calipari said, via The Associated Press. “I’ve got a good team.”

Elsewhere in the top 10, No. 9 Arizona fell by 19 to unranked Oregon on the road on Saturday. Then, Kansas State, Iowa State, Arkansas, Miami, Wisconsin, Providence, Missouri, San Diego State and Duke all lost to round out Saturday’s list.

Well. 25 Marquette fell to Xavier on Sunday, too. The Golden Eagles still climbed five spots in the latest poll, however, thanks to their win earlier in the week against UConn — which saw its losing skid continue.

The Huskies, after starting out 14-0 and reaching as high as No. 2 in the country, dropped a game to St. John’s on Sunday by 11. That marked their fourth loss in five games, something that dropped them down nine spots to No. 15 this week.

“Their program was a lot tougher than our program today,” UConn Coach Dan Hurley said of St. John’s, via the Hartford Courant. “Just obviously disappointed, didn’t see it coming. Thought we would play a lot better and just looked weak and unprepared, so disappointing just begins to describe it… To be where we were a few weeks ago to be where we are today, there’s just a lot of frustration.”

In total, 13 ranked teams lost this past weekend — which also tied a weekend record.

So, after a solid showing from the top four teams in the country, it’s time for a reset in the rankings.

Full AP Top 25

The full AP Top 25 poll from Monday, Jan. 16:

1. Houston (17-1)

2. Kansas (16-1)

3. Purdue (16-1)

4. Alabama (15-2)

5. UCLA (16-2)

6. Gonzaga (16-3)

7. Texas (15-2)

8. Xavier (15-3)

9. Tennessee (14-3)

10. Virginia (13-3)

11. Arizona (15-3)

12. Iowa State (13-3)

13. Kansas State (15-2)

14. TCU (14-3)

15. UConn (15-4)

16. Auburn (14-3)

17. Miami (14-3)

18. Charleston (18-1)

19. Clemson (15-3)

20. Marquette (14-5)

21. Baylor (12-5)

22. Providence (14-4)

23. Rutgers (13-5)

24. FAU (16-1)

25. Arkansas (12-5)

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1