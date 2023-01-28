13 new products hitting the golf scene at the 2023 PGA Show

Thousands of items were presented at the 2023 PGA Show this year. Courtesy

The 2023 PGA Show was an exciting display of golf’s best new products and brands, and from the ground in Orlando, there were plenty of new products that caught their eye.

Check out the video below to hear NBC Sports Personality and PGA Show host Lauren Thompson’s quick interviews with brand representatives about new releases and hot upcoming items.

Keep scrolling for the brands, products, more info, and links to purchase. You can even find some of these items in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

Super stretchy, Lightweight and stylish, these 4-Way Stretch shirts from 7 Diamonds are perfect on and off the course.

Toru 4-Way Stretch Long Sleeve $99 We created the perfect long sleeve button up, with the right mixture of comfort and style, just for you. Our performance shirts have 4-way stretch, are Moisture wicking, wrinkle resistant and above all a great new addition to your wardrobe. The performance shirt will be your go-to for any occasion – day to night. This is a shirt that will have you satisfied at any given time. SHOP HERE

Featured in the video above, the Dunning Short Sleeve “Falla” shirt is not yet released, so this is an excellent sneak peek at what’s coming next. The mock collar has a zipper coupled with a subtly printed fabric. It even has a matching skort. Keep an eye out for these pieces to hit the shelves more towards the spring season.

Since these items are unreleased, I’ll link you to one of their Women’s polos, available now for purchase. It’s available in multiple colors. Also, spoiler alert: the polo linked below is 50% off. Score!

Mia Zip Performance Polo Now $43.99 (Was $89) The Mia Zip Polo’s Moire print is accented with a metallic coil zipper, Hidden zipper placket, and Satin Piping details. COOLMAX® permanent Moisture management, superior stretch comfort and UPF 50+ sun protection unite in an Athletic fit. SHOP HERE

Introducing the Brandon Bills Rope Hat, which will be available in March. Right now on BrandedBills.com, there are tons of hat options. They offer pre-made designs of all types, even multiple Styles for every state in the US There are also Endless options for bulk-order which can be customized and shipped in as little as six weeks.

Party Eagle PVC Elite Rope Classic $49.95 Premium headwear and apparel are our passion, our goal is to connect you to all your experiences through innovative and quality materials. You are the boss of your outlook; we are just here to help you look good while doing it. SHOP HERE

“We strive to be a little bit different, a little fun and fresh in the golf industry,” said one of the representatives at the Pins and Aces booth. And after spending a good amount of time with their product, I can confirm: Pins and Aces does precisely that. The company has a wide variety of high-quality head covers with an array of designs and matching sets for all types of golf clubs. In the video, you can check out the new Pins and Aces collection. There’s deep quality in the detail. You don’t see many head covers like these.

King of Spades – Driver Cover $49.95 Our head covers are hand made and hand sewn, using a unique synthetic leather that will never fade, crack, rip or discolor. These head covers are BOLD and are sure to be a conversation starter during your next round. SHOP HERE

To give you an idea of ​​how hot these glasses are, they sold out completely less than a week after release. These high-tech glasses connect to your phone’s Bluetooth to allow you to listen to music and take phone calls with the tap of a finger. Your ears are open and free to hear everything around you. If you want to be notified when they’re back in stock, you can sign up for an email notification here.

Sonic 1 | Revo Black $379 The all-in-one Sonic 1 frame is the latest addition to our cutting edge Revo Black collection. More than three years in the making, we’re introducing our first pair of multifunctional sunglasses so you can immerse yourself in sight and sound while tracking your health and fitness. Equipped with state of the art RevoWhisper™ technology that cancels out ambient noise while Enhancing your speech and our industry-leading Light Management System™, the Sonic 1 frame allows you to listen to music, take calls on the go and track your health with the Revo app (optional add-on) all while enjoying the Best Lens on Earth. SHOP HERE

NBC’s Lauren Thompson introduces Footjoy as, “Great golf from the ground up.” The Footjoy representative goes straight into the new Hyperflex franchise which is a tour-level shoe with a carbon-loaded heel. These shoes are innovative, lightweight and flexible. The newest line has yet to be released, but right now, you can get the previous season of Hyperflex for $50 off the original price.

HyperFlex – Previous Season Style Now $99.95 (Was $149.99) Get Ultimate Athletic performance with HYPERFLEX golf shoes for men. Featuring innovative materials like the engineered mesh upper, HYPERFLEX men’s golf shoes deliver Lightweight support and cushioning so you can play at your highest level. FJ, The #1 Shoe in Golf. SHOP HERE

The 2023 version of the Callaway Paradym Driver is brand new and available for pre-order now. They’ll begin shipping on 2/24/23. The shaft, grip, and loft are customizable. Engineered with carbon throughout its design, Callaway says this is the “current and future of golf.”

Paradym X Driver $599.99 The Paradym X Driver is built for a high launch with high MOI, along with a generously stretched profile at address. This model is best suited for golfers seeking extreme forgiveness and a slight draw bias from their driver. SHOP HERE

Everyone’s talking about the new G430 line that Ping just launched. The full line is available for purchase right now. Ping said, “We’re seeing the biggest gains in performance in a ‘G’ Product line, that’s for the driver all the way down to the irons… it sounds fantastic, feels great and the ball goes long and straight.”

G430 MAX $799.99 We took the game’s most forgiving driver (that also ranks as one of the longest) and made it even longer, while producing a more pleasing sound. A new face-design Optimization leads to increased flexing for a big distance gain, and a 25-gram moveable backweight positions the CG to influence shot shape. Available in 9°, 10.5° and 12°. SHOP HERE

With the added benefit of “high launch and forgiveness,” the AeroJet driver is “unlocking levels of speed that were once thought to be impossible.” The new AeroJet line comes in three versions.

G430 MAX $549 Our most versatile AEROJET driver designed for Tour as well as amateurs who seek a fast, low spin head with the added benefit of high launch and forgiveness. SHOP HERE

The Mizuno RB Tour golf ball just hit the shelves this season. These balls underwent three years of innovation, with data gathered by player, robot and greenside feedback across every possible performance attribute. You can buy a full dozen now for only $43.

RB TOUR X GOLF BALL $43 Our most tested Tour Performance balls ever. After 99 prototypes and the most exhaustive testing we’ve put a Mizuno ball through, we created the perfect duo for our next generation of tour players. SHOP HERE

Introducing the new Bushnell Wingman GPS Rangefinder and Speaker, now with a screen and handheld remote and all the other features you loved before.

The newest edition has yet to be released, but it’s coming soon. For now, here’s the classic version. The speaker has over 36,000 courses preloaded into its system and will call out how far you are from the green with its built-in GPS technology. It’s available in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

Wingman $149.99 Unleash your inner DJ on the course with Wingman. This “first of its kind” product combines high quality audio with the ability to receive Audible GPS distances, conveniently mounts to your cart bar via BITE magnetic technology. SHOP HERE

The Theragun Mini is the smallest, lightest Theragun yet available in GOLF’s Shop. It’s powerful and portable with three massage speeds. Plus, it’s known to be one of the quietest massagers on the market.

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device $199 The Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device is powerful and portable. This pocket-sized device offers quality deep muscle treatment. It features an ergonomic grip, 3 speeds, and a proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce technology. A 1 year warranty is included. SHOP HERE

GolfForever, which tour professionals such as Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, and Ryan Palmer use to work out and warm up, is a multi-use trainer. Every muscle and movement this swing training tool works will help you become a better golfer.

Then the Ultimate golf training tool that combines fitness and golf to increase your mobility, balance and speed.