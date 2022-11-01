(13) Green Hope takes down SWAC Rival (20) Apex in first round, 4-1

— The 13th-seeded Green Hope Falcons defeated the 20th-seeded Apex Cougars by a 4-1 score at home in the first round of the 4A soccer Playoffs on Monday.

The two Southwest Wake 4A Athletic conference rivals split their two regular season meetings, and Green Hope broke the tie and ended its foe’s season with Monday’s win.

The Falcons got off to a quick start with a 2-0 lead on the back of goals by Seniors Josh Bevan and Jack Takalo.

The game opened up even more from them as Apex felt the pressure of its season being on the brink.

The Falcons were able to expand their lead later in the first half when Bevan deflected home a cross for his second of the night to make it 3-0.

Apex finally stopped the bleeding and got on the board with a goal by senior Logan Lohrbacher.

Green Hope limited Apex to just one first-half goal and was able to take its multi-goal lead into the Halftime break.

Chances were Abundant in the second half even as goals were not. Apex’s Desperation continued to pave the way for chances at both ends as the Cougars took risks to generate more offense.

The Green Hope defense did a good job of suppressing Cougar chances, and the Falcons eventually broke through to make it 4-1 on a rebound goal by senior Jadon Brooks.

The Falcons quickly had more good opportunities to extend the lead even further, but Apex got some big saves from its goalkeeper.

The Cougars pushed in only for a goal to get back within two, as Green Hope got some big stops and saves down the stretch to keep the score at 4-1.

The Cougars’ season comes to an end with a record of 15-7-2. Apex went 7-6-1 in the SWAC and finished fourth in the high-level Wake County conference.

Green Hope Advances to the next round and will take on the Winner between (4) Lumberton and (29) Fuquay-Varina.