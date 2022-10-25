13 days out: Auburn 2022-23 Basketball Countdown

(Editor’s Note: This is the second of a series of articles previewing the 2022-23 Auburn basketball season.)

AUBURN, Alabama–Last season Wendell Green‘s main role was to provide a spark off the bench, something he often did quite well. For his second season with the Auburn basketball team, the junior said he sees himself as the Tigers’ No. 1 point guard as well as a team leader.

Green finished third on the team in scoring last season, averaging 12.0 points per game. He was the assists leader for the Tigers at 5.06 per contest, which ranked third in the Southeastern Conference. As a sophomore Green also ranked third among SEC players in assists to turnover ratio at 2.26-1.

As Auburn prepares for its 2022-23 season opener on Nov. 7th when the George Mason University Patriots visit Neville Arena, the 5-10, 175-pound junior said he is eager to make sure the Tigers have a successful season. “I feel like my role is the starting point guard,” he said. “I feel like I have earned that role.

“I work hard and I am leading guys,” added Green, who joined the Tigers last season and helped them to an SEC regular season title after playing his freshman season at Eastern Kentucky where he averaged 15.8 points and 5.0 assists per contest on the way to earn All-Ohio Valley Conference status.

In his first season with the Tigers he played in all 34 games and started five times. He was SEC Player of the Week after averaging 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in wins over Georgia and Alabama.

“A lot of guys come to me with questions on plays, or anything–off the court stuff–so I feel that is kind of my role,” he said about being a team leader. “Last year everything was new to me. Now I am more poised and more relaxed in every situation.”

Even though he is more “relaxed” on the court, Green makes it clear he is not too relaxed. “My motivation doesn’t change year after year. I have seen my mom and my dad work their whole lives. That is just why I work every day.”

“I am hard on myself a lot because I want to be successful,” he added. “I have no reason not to work, and not do what I need to do.”

Jungle Love: Green notes that he thoroughly enjoys playing games at Neville Arena where the Tigers were 16-0 last season on the way to a 28-6 finish. “It gives you confidence that no matter who you are playing, you can win that game. It is something they have never experienced before. I think Arkansas is the only comparable arena. Other than that, around the SEC no arena is that loud and that packed every game.”

Auburn Love: Green says he is glad he was able to transfer to Auburn and it isn’t just about basketball. “I think it is the best atmosphere in the world, college-wise,” the point guard said.

“When you walk around as a basketball player, or even as a student, there is love everywhere. Everybody is happy all the time. It is something that is great. I think that is what I would tell somebody is why they should come to Auburn.”

Leopard Can Spot Up: Walk-on guard Chandler Leopard only played 13 minutes and 24 seconds last season, but he has earned the respect of his teammates. The 6-3, 195 senior hit all five of his shots in a recent intrasquad scrimmage, which is no surprise to Green. “He is the best shooter I have ever played with in my life or seen in my life,” Green said. “That’s 100 percent–no lie there. They can just walk in the gym and shoot something off the backboard and it will go in.

Chandler Leopard

“He gets us better on the Scout team,” Green said of his teammate, who hit nine treys in a game at Athens High School. “He knows he is not going to play. His role is to go out there on the Scout team and push us and make those shots that might happen in a game.”

Watch On Wendell: Green is one of 20 players from around the country selected to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also put Green on the Cousy watch list last season.

Numbers of Note: Auburn has won 122 games since the start of the 2017-18 season, the most in a five-year period in program history. The second highest total is 105 from 1998-1999 through 2002-03 with Cliff Ellis as head coach.

Did You Know? Green isn’t the only current Tiger who has earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors. John Broome, a 6-10, 235 center, was a first team selection as a freshman in 2020-21 and last season when he was also named the league’s top defensive player. Broome is a two-time All-OVC Tournament selection and was the tournament Most Valuable Player as a freshman.

Last Shot: Green says that his favorite part of having NIL (name, image and likeness) is that he doesn’t have to phone home asking for money. “My freshman year I used to call her and say, ‘Mom, could you send me $50. I don’t have to do that anymore.”

