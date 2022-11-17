13 Big Red football players earn All-NCAC Accolades

GRANVILLE, Ohio (November 17, 2022) – 13 Denison University football players were named to the 2022 All-North Coast Athletic Conference postseason teams on Thursday morning, including five Big Red players on the first-team.

Trey Fabrocini , Kevin Stone , Clay Denstorff , Roshaune Downie and Jaylin Epps were each named First-Team All-NCAC.

Trey Fabrocini , a junior running back from Lancaster, Ohio, earns his second straight First-Team All-NCAC recognition after setting a new Denison single-season record with 20 rushing touchdowns and finishing with the fifth most rushing yards in a season in program history with 1,303 yards. On a total of 233 rushing attempts, Fabrocini averaged 5.6 yards per rush and 130.3 rushing yards per game. In addition, he added 23 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a combined 22 touchdowns on the season. Fabrocini ranked second in all of NCAA Division III in rushing touchdowns, and was third in rushing attempts, sixth in total rushing yards, eighth in rushing yards per game and 49th in yards per carry. He was also second in total touchdowns (22) and total points scored (132), fourth in points per game (13.2), 12th in all-purpose yards (1,490) and 16th in all-purpose yards per game (149.0) in the country. In the NCAC, Fabrocini ranked first in rushing touchdowns, total rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing attempts, total points, points per game and total touchdowns, and was second in all-purpose yards and all-purpose yards per game. He rushed for over 100 yards in a game seven times, including doing so in each of the first four games of the season, and went for over 200 yards in each of the final two games of the year in addition to rushing for a career- high 223 yards on 39 carries at Wooster on November 5. Fabrocini, who is now one of only seven players in the history of Denison football with multiple 200-yard rushing games in their career, had six multi-touchdown games on the season and rushed for three or more touchdowns in a game four times. During Denison’s 45-42 win at Wabash on September 24, Fabrocini was named the NCAC Football Offensive Athlete of the Week after finishing with 34 carries for 174 yards and becoming the fourth player in Denison history and the first since 2017 to rush for four touchdowns in one game. He was then named the Offensive Athlete of the Week for the second time on the season after breaking the Big Red’s single-season rushing touchdown record and finishing with 28 rushing attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns during their 49-12 win over Kenyon during the the season finale is November 12.

Kevin Stone a senior Offensive lineman from Anderson, Ohio, earns his second straight First-Team All-NCAC Honor after starting in all 10 games at left tackle for the Big Red.

Clay Denstorff , a senior defensive end from Perrysburg, Ohio, earns his second straight All-NCAC certificate after earning a spot on the second-team a year ago. Denstorff started all 10 games and led the Big Red with 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also ranked fifth on the team with 49 total tackles. He was named the NCAC Football Defensive Athlete of the Week twice this season, including during week one against Capital (Sept. 3) when he recorded a forced fumble and returned his first-career interception 39 yards for a touchdown, and then again during week three against Oberlin (Sept. 17) when he had a forced fumble to go along with three tackles for loss and two sacks. In addition to trying for fourth in all of NCAA Division III in forced fumbles and trying for 30th in the country in tackles for loss, Denstorff led the NCAC in sacks and forced fumbles, and was second in tackles for loss.

Roshaune Downie , a junior cornerback from West Palm Beach, Florida, earns his first-career All-NCAC recognition after starting in all nine games he played in, leading the Big Red with four interceptions and 18 pass breakups, and adding 31 total tackles. Downie led the NCAC in interceptions, pass breakups and total passes defended (22), and was the only player in the conference to average over two passes defended per game. He was also ranked second in all of NCAA Division III in pass breakups, total passes defended and passes defended per game, and was tied for 39th in interceptions per game (0.4). Downie was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week twice during the season, including after week one against Capital (Sept. 3) when he finished with his first interception of the year and added four pass breakups against the Comets. Then during Denison’s season finale vs. Kenyon (Nov. 12), Downie was again selected to the Team of the Week after recording a career-high nine tackles, adding his final interception of the season and breaking up a career-best eight passes against the Owls.

Jaylin Epps , a sophomore return specialist from Cordele, Georgia, earns his second straight All-NCAC selection after earning Honorable Mention as a freshman last year. Epps returned 14 punts for 319 yards this season and had four punt returns for a career-high 181 yards and two touchdowns against Oberlin on September 17. He also had 16 kickoff returns for 416 yards this season, and set a new career-high with 167 kickoff return yards on six attempts during Denison’s season opener against Capital (Sept. 3). Epps was one of seven players in all of NCAA Division III this season with two or more punts returned for a touchdown, and was first in punt return average (22.8). He also ranked sixth in the country in total punt return yards, was ninth in combined kick return yards (735), and was tied for 26th in kickoff return average (26.0). In the NCAC, he was the only player with a punt returned for a touchdown and was first in the league in both punt return yards and kickoff return yards.

Five more Big Red players were named Second-Team All-NCAC, including Drew Dawkins , Mack Marston , Nathan Hallenbeck , Jeff Moore and Anthony Rooney .

Drew Dawkins , a fifth-year quarterback from Evanston, Illinois, earns his second-career All-NCAC certificate after garnering Honorable mention in 2019. Dawkins set new career-highs in passing attempts (243), completions (152), yards (1,977) and touchdowns (22) this season while completing 62.55 percent of his passes and averaging 197.7 passing yards per game. He threw for over 200 yards five times this season and had seven multi-touchdown games. He finished with a new career-high of 301 passing yards at Wabash (Sept. 24) and threw for four touchdowns in a single game twice. He also ranked second on the team with 109 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Dawkins’ 22 passing touchdowns this season are tied for the third most in program history while his 1,977 passing yards just breaks his previous career-high of 1,936 yards set in 2019 that ranked 11th in the Big Red record books. In the NCAC, Dawkins was tied for third in passing touchdowns and was fourth in total passing yards, passing yards per game and passing efficiency (157.48). He was also ranked 35th nationally in both passing touchdowns and passing efficiency.

Mack Marston , a senior tight end from Utica, Ohio, earns his first-career All-NCAC selection after leading the Big Red with 53 receptions for 698 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, which was a new career-high in all three categories. Marston finished the year tied for eighth in program history in receiving touchdowns, tied for ninth in receptions and 12th in receiving yards in a single season. In addition to averaging 69.8 receiving yards per game, Marston also added 13 rushing attempts for 36 yards on the season. In the NCAC, Marston was tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns while also ranking seventh in receiving yards, eighth in total receptions and receiving yards per game, and 16th in yards per reception (13.2). Marston was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week twice this season, including during week one against Capital (Sept. 3) when he finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards, and then again at Wabash (Sept. 24) after he led the Big Red receiving corps with four catches for 109 yards. Then during Denison’s Senior Day win over Kenyon (Nov. 12), Marston went over 100 receiving yards for the third time on the season after hauling in five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Nathan Hallenbeck , a sophomore linebacker from Hartford, Connecticut, earns his first-career All-NCAC certificate after starting in all 10 games and finishing second on the team with 64 total tackles. Hallenbeck recorded a career-high 16 total tackles at Ohio Wesleyan (Oct. 8), and came up with his first-career forced fumble and ensuing fumble recovery at Wooster (Nov. 5). He was tied for 13th in the NCAC in total tackles.

Jeff Moore , a junior linebacker from Richmond, Virginia, records his second straight All-NCAC recognition after bringing home first-team honors a year ago. For the second year in a row, Moore started in all 10 games, led the Big Red with 93 total tackles and had five games with double-digit tackles. He was also tied for fifth on the team with four tackles for loss, and added his first-career sack during Denison’s season opener vs. Capital (Sept. 3). He recorded his first-career forced fumble against Hiram (Oct. 15) and returned his first-career interception 34 yards for a touchdown against Kenyon (Nov. 12). On October 22 at Wittenberg, Moore finished with a career-high 16 total tackles en route to being named the NCAC Football Defensive Athlete of the Week for the second time in his career. In all of the NCAC, Moore was tied for fourth in total tackles.

Anthony Rooney , a fifth-year safety from West Palm Beach, Florida, earns his first-career All-NCAC Honor after starring in all 10 games and tying his career-high with 29 total tackles. He ranked second on the Big Red with a career-high three interceptions and 10 pass breakups, and was second in the NCAC in pass breakups, total passes defended (13) and passes defended per game (1.30). Rooney had a season-high five tackles and recorded his first-career fumble recovery vs. DePauw (Oct. 1), and then during his Senior Day against Kenyon (Nov. 12), he finished off the win with an interception on the final drive for the Owls.

Named Third-Team All-NCAC from the Big Red were Brian Stone , Jonathan Bearden and Daniel Cunningham .

Brian Stone , a senior center from Anderson, Ohio, earns his second straight All-NCAC selection after earning a spot on the second-team a year ago. He started in five games at center and five games at left guard this season.

Jonathan Bearden , a senior linebacker from Hingham, Massachusetts, earns his first-career All-NCAC recognition after finishing third on the Big Red with 53 total tackles and adding a career-best 3.5 tackles for loss. In the NCAC, Bearden was tied for 22nd in tackles. Bearden finished with a career-high 11 tackles at Wittenberg (Oct. 22), came up with his first-career interception at Hilbert (Sept. 10), and then had his first-career forced fumble during his Senior Day against Kenyon (Nov . 12).

Daniel Cunningham , a sophomore kicker from Lexington, Virginia, earns his first-career All-NCAC certificate after going 6-for-10 on field goals with a long make of 42 yards, and finishing 49-of-51 on extra point attempts. He also added 61 kickoffs for 3,638 yards (59.6 avg.) and 15 touchbacks, and was second on the team, fifth among all players in the NCAC and first among just Kickers in the conference in scoring with 67 points. His 49 made PAT’s ranked second in the conference while his six made field goals were third. Cunningham made each of his first 21 PAT’s of the season and then connected on each of his last 22 extra point kicks of the year as well. Lastly, Cunningham was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after hitting the game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired against Hiram (Oct. 15). Cunningham also added a 34-yard field goal as the clock expired in the first half against the Terriers, and was a combined 7-for-7 on the day after drilling all five of his extra point kicks. In all, Cunningham made seven or more combined kicks in a game without missing five times, and was 9-for-9 on extra points at Hilbert (Sept. 10).

