13 basketball games selected for TV
The Arkansas Women’s team will play at least 13 televised games this season, according to the schedule released by the SEC on Wednesday.
Arkansas’ home game against Arkansas State on Dec. 11 will air on SEC Network beginning at 3 pm
The Razorbacks will then have 12 of 16 SEC games appear on television, beginning with a home game against LSU on Dec. 29, which will air on either SEC Network or ESPN2.
Games at South Carolina on Jan. 22, at Georgia on Feb. 19 and a home game against Texas A&M on Feb. 26 could also air on either of the two networks, with the exact network being determined 7 to 10 days before the game.
All other televised conference games would be broadcast on the SEC Network. All home games and all conference games will also be streamed through ESPN.
Additional TV games could be announced for the Razorbacks’ away or neutral-site non-conference games.
Arkansas’ Televised 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Games
December 11 — Arkansas State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
December 29 — LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network
Jan. 16 — Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 19 — at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 22 — at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network
Jan. 26 — Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 29 — Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC Network
February 5 — at Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC Network
February 9 — at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC Network
February 16 — Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network
February 19 — at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network
February 23 — at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network
February 26 — Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network