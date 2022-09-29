13 basketball games selected for TV

The Arkansas Women’s team will play at least 13 televised games this season, according to the schedule released by the SEC on Wednesday.

Arkansas’ home game against Arkansas State on Dec. 11 will air on SEC Network beginning at 3 pm

The Razorbacks will then have 12 of 16 SEC games appear on television, beginning with a home game against LSU on Dec. 29, which will air on either SEC Network or ESPN2.

Games at South Carolina on Jan. 22, at Georgia on Feb. 19 and a home game against Texas A&M on Feb. 26 could also air on either of the two networks, with the exact network being determined 7 to 10 days before the game.

All other televised conference games would be broadcast on the SEC Network. All home games and all conference games will also be streamed through ESPN.

Additional TV games could be announced for the Razorbacks’ away or neutral-site non-conference games.

Arkansas’ Televised 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Games

December 11 — Arkansas State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

December 29 — LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network

Jan. 16 — Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 19 — at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 22 — at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network

Jan. 26 — Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 29 — Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC Network

February 5 — at Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC Network

February 9 — at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC Network

February 16 — Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network

February 19 — at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network

February 23 — at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network

February 26 — Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2 or SEC Network